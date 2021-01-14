Nationally Ranked CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes 31 New Partners

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 25 CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) has named 31 new partners.

"At CRI, we recognize that in our profession, we are considered leaders. Our partner group as well as our staff truly reflect our ability to stand at the forefront of our industry. The accounting industry continues to develop the use of a technological infrastructure and we are constantly looking to our younger generation of partners to provide insight into new decisions that will help propel the firm forward," stated Bill Carr, CRI's managing partner and chairman. "Each year, it is a pleasure for me to introduce and welcome so many talented individuals to partnership within our firm. Year after year, I am delighted to have the opportunity to watch new partners immerse themselves into their careers and grow into truly amazing individuals. The talent that I see in this new partner group is immeasurable and I know that as we work together, CRI continues in a direction of unwavering success."

New Partners from Atlanta, Georgia:

With nearly a decade in public accounting and advisory services, Richard Lanois, CPA, has extensive expertise with a wide variety of client types across many different industries. His broad expertise includes providing high-level tax services to individuals, both foreign and domestic, partnerships, large complex multi-state and multi-national corporations, and closely-held businesses. His outside-the-box thinking allows him to formulate ideas to save his clients of all sizes substantial amounts in tax dollars.

Kristin Peniston, CPA, offers more than 15 years of public accounting experience specializing in providing tax compliance and tax consulting services to S corporations, partnerships, consolidated and multi-state C corporations, high net worth individuals, and banking clients. Her expertise spans a number of industries including professional services and real estate.

New Partner from Birmingham, Alabama:

Dan Sellers, CPA, possesses a variety of specialized expertise in financial statement, tax, and consulting services for manufacturing, distribution, construction, and restaurant companies. His financial statement services include audit, review, and compilation engagements, and he also manages corporate and individual tax planning and tax return engagements for a number of clients. Dan also boasts extensive expertise in various consulting engagements, including advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, most notably involving due diligence assistance, tax planning, tax projections, and assistance with purchase accounting adjustments.

New Partners from Corpus Christi, Texas:

James Jensen, CPA, CVA, has nearly a decade of experience providing efficiencies to clients involved in tax and consulting services, real estate investments, oil and gas companies, and service companies. His prevalent knowledge of innovative accounting technologies makes James a valuable asset to any client. James enjoys his days off fishing on the Texas coast and exploring the great outdoors.

Kristine Anderson, CPA, has more than 13 years of experience in public accounting services including financial statements, audits, reviews, and general accounting services. Her experience in these procedures has led to consulting services and system implementation planning for entities involved in waste management, health care systems, and various other business enterprises.

New Partner from Destin, Florida:

Known for his data analytics and translating data into defensible, investigative results, Ben Kincaid, CPA, CFE, CFF, CVA, has over eight years of experience in providing forensic accounting, litigation support, and business valuation services to a myriad of industries. These services include investigating employee malfeasance, hidden asset schemes, breach of contract claims, business interruption losses, economic damages, and valuation disputes. Ben has provided these services to state, county, and local governments as well as private companies, non-profit organizations, and publicly traded companies.

New Partner from Enteprise, Alabama:

Craig Ivey, CPA, has more than 15 years of experience serving a diverse client base in the construction, manufacturing, and non-profit industries. He has extensive experience preparing and reviewing federal and state income tax returns for individuals and all types of business entities. Craig specializes in preparing and reviewing tax returns for non-profit organizations.

New Partner from Houston, Texas:

With over a decade of experience, Amy Cannon, CPA, has built a career that includes work with a variety of business entity types, high net worth individuals, trusts, and accounting data entry. She focuses closely on compliance and planning for estates and trusts, tax compliance, tax consulting, and tax planning. Her industry expertise spans across sectors such as agribusiness, construction, and manufacturing and distribution.

New Partner from Huntsville, Alabama:

Mike Maxson, PMP, is a United States Army veteran and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Operator. Prior to his honorable discharge in 2011, he served as a lead instructor for the EOD Non-Commissioned Officer Advanced Course at Redstone Arsenal, while simultaneously completing his MBA. Mike's expertise is focused on financial modeling, forecasting, labor efficiency (LER), and business consulting.

New Partner from Jackson, Mississippi:

Cheryl Wallace, CPA, boasts more than 29 years of experience in public accounting, with an emphasis on the healthcare and governmental sectors. She has experience performing audits, mergers and acquisitions, financial modeling, and external reporting for public and private healthcare entities. Cheryl also has extensive experience with single audits, internal controls, financial reporting, compliance, and auditing governmental entities. She is instrumental in helping her clients identify and address solutions to implement challenges with various GASB pronouncements and Uniform Guidance, as well as financial reporting and federal funding compliance.

New Partners from Melbourne, Florida:

Thomas Lind, CPA, CFF, CVA, began his career in public accounting in 2010, initially specializing in litigation support and forensic accounting. Currently, he assists clients with their tax compliance and tax planning needs. Thomas also continues to provide consulting services in the areas of business valuation, litigation support, and forensic accounting.

Laura Ranger, CPA, brings more than 30 years of experience assisting clients with outsourced CFO services and complex tax services in central New York and central Florida. Her combination of understanding a client's needs and the tax implications of their business decisions provides her clients with value-added services. She also has extensive experience with non-profit entities, service organizations, and healthcare organizations.

New Partners from New Orleans, Louisiana:

With over 13 years of public accounting experience, Geoff Cover, CPA, CISA, CITP, has provided tax incentive advisory services to entities of varying sizes and complexities. With extensive expertise in commercial, multifamily, retail, industrial, and hospitality sectors, Geoff has helped clients in the real estate sector with deal structuring and modeling, as well as financial projections, cost segregation and asset disposal studies, energy efficiency studies, research and development tax credits, debt restructuring, and other financial advisory and management consulting projects.

Offering her clients over 25 years of experience in public accounting, Kim Pausina, CPA, has become a trusted consultant to both individuals and businesses alike. She provides a full range of tax planning and compliance services to family groups, closely-held businesses, and individuals. Kim's expertise lends itself to industries such as real estate and multi-state businesses.

New Partner from North Carolina:

Drawing upon her more than 19 years of experience in public accounting, Madonna Stafford, CPA, provides a broad range of services to her clients, including accounting, auditing, and tax preparation. She focuses primarily on performing audit, review, and compilation services for the construction, non-profit, and governmental industries. Madonna is licensed to practice in North Carolina, Florida, and Alabama.

New Partners from Northeast Florida:

With nearly 20 years of experience, Adria Deren, CPA, possesses expertise that spans both public accounting and the private sector. She traditionally manages a wealth of tax services for different multi-state corporations, pass-through companies, and even individuals. Her diverse industry knowledge includes transportation, construction, manufacturing and distribution, agriculture, real estate, healthcare, and law firms.

Boasting more than 16 years of experience in public accounting, Amy Miller, CPA, focuses primarily on providing audit and assurance services to her clients, including not-for-profits, local governmental entities, and manufacturing organizations. She has led audit teams for the majority of her career and possesses specialized knowledge in performing both Federal and State Single Audits. Amy is licensed to practice in Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

New Partners from Rio Grande Valley:

Jonathan Hall, CPA, has been serving clients for over 10 years by providing audits, reviews, and compilations to small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and governmental entities. His experience also includes yellow book audits and reviews of compliance, single audits of federal and state grant programs, and agreed-upon procedure engagements.

Matthew Montemayor, CPA, has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting. His expertise includes audit engagements of governmental entities, employee benefit plans, and nonprofit organizations. Additionally, his work has included reporting compliance with Government Auditing Standards, GASB pronouncements, and OMB Uniform Guidance requirements.

With almost two decades of experience, Esmeralda Yniguez, CPA, provides a level of expertise that includes work in both public accounting and the private sector. She is bilingual in Spanish and English, allowing her the ability to connect with and serve a variety of different clients and businesses. She focuses closely on financial audits, single audits, agreed-upon procedures, and business consulting engagements. Esmeralda typically works with industries such as governments and nonprofits.

New Partner from Shreveport, Louisiana:

With more than 20 years of experience, Jed Rimmer, CPA, focuses heavily on work within the taxation space — specifically tax compliance and tax consulting. He has become a proven consultant for industries such as construction, physicians groups, and oil and gas. Jed's expertise extends into other notable areas like closely-held businesses and franchisor tax.

New Partner from Stuart, Florida:

With nearly 25 years of experience, Theresa Myers, CPA, strives to offer her clients personalized service. She specializes in areas like tax, business planning, and consulting. Her industry focus aligns with businesses in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, real estate, and professional service. Theresa also has extensive experience working with closely-held businesses, high net worth individuals, and partnerships.

New Partner from Tampa Bay, Florida:

With over 15 years of experience, Dan Shuey, CPA, specializes in providing tax compliance, business consulting, and accounting services to both businesses and individuals in the Tampa Bay area. His industry experience extends into sectors such as nonprofits, restaurants, healthcare, real estate, construction, and insurance. Dan has also become leading client accounting services consultant by providing his clients with financial statement analyses and business advisory services.

New Partners from CRI Corporate:

Nick Cadden has over a decade of experience working in the information technology (IT) field in many different capacities. His extensive knowledge of the industry, coupled with his past experience as a public accountant, has led him through various paths of success, ultimately guiding him to his current role within CRI. Currently, he develops an array of innovative technology-driven plans, manages budget constraints, allocates resources within his department, and manages the entirety of internal IT staff members.

Cheryl Hunt brings more than 15 years of experience in insurance sales, project management, and marketing to her role at CRI as the Director of Marketing. Joining the CRI Corporate Marketing Team in 2012, Cheryl played a critical role in the creation and launch of the firm's website, and has since been instrumental in propelling CRI into the virtual realm that our current environment demands. She has helped facilitate various virtual firm conferences with hundreds of attendees, converted the firm's yearly in-person partner and leadership meetings into virtual formats, and grown the firm's digital brand presence monumentally. Cheryl also plays an integral role in firm mergers and acquisitions, having helped onboard more than 45 new firms and portfolio companies in the last eight years.

With more than 20 years of experience in the information technology sector, John Parker, MCP, MCSE, has played a major role in the design, implementation, and support of CRI's technology infrastructure. He serves as CRI's Senior Systems Architect and works alongside other leaders to develop a strategy for the firm's vision of technology.

With more than 16 years of experience in accounting and consulting, Stephanie Schuchardt, CPA, serves on CRI's corporate professional services team which is responsible for quality control and professional education initiatives. Prior to joining the firm, Stephanie spent 13 years with global accounting and consulting firms providing financial statement audits, internal audit, business process outsourced accounting services, operational reviews, and financial system implementations.

With more than a decade of experience, Tina Stewart, CPA, has a wealth of audit expertise in areas such as governmental auditing, single audit compliance, nonprofits, and employee benefit plans. She has also conducted several training sessions both internally and externally regarding governmental audits, internal controls, and audit quality initiatives.

New Partner from Auditwerx, LLC:

Cindy Gross, CPA, CISA, has more than 14 years of professional audit experience with a focus on performing and managing system and organization control (SOC) engagements. Her industries served include financial services, healthcare, and technology. Cindy also has nearly two decades of experience in information technology roles including software development, systems design, and project management.

New Partner from CRI Capital Advisors, LLC:

With over a decade of experience, Paul Evans, CVB, has been a crucial part of the CRI Capital Advisors team. He has authored nine books in his tenure, as well as served as an international speaker and trainer, and is a current contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine. Paul brings more than 30 years of entrepreneurial experience and has also owned and partnered in nine different businesses in a variety of industries.

With over a decade of experience in software engineering and manufacturing, including operating start-up tech consulting businesses, Brandon Maddox brings a unique set of analytical, orderly, and detailed approaches to the management and execution of each merger-and-acquisition transaction within CRI Capital Advisors. He specializes in buy-side representation, recapitalization, sell-side representation, and transaction advisory services. Brandon's focuses also include growth capital, exit planning, and succession planning.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 25 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, management consulting, retirement administration services, payroll management, and wealth management. CRI is a top 20 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

