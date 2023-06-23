NATIONALLY-RECOGNIZED AMLAW 100 LABOR & EMPLOYMENT PARTNER JOINS BARTON LLP

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard H. Block has joined Barton LLP in New York, further strengthening the firm's well-established labor and employment team.

"Barton's ability to attract a lawyer of Richard's caliber confirms our reputation as a place where top-flight practitioners join to be able to provide outstanding service to their clients." said Roger E. Barton, managing partner of Barton LLP. "Dick joins a team of nationally recognized former BigLaw partners and attorneys in a firm cited for 'giving BigLaw a run for its money' and as a 'midsized powerhouse.' As a Band One Chambers rated Labor and Employment attorney, Dick brings valuable skills and experience to our team and clients."

"To have found a firm that brings incredible resources to my clients while also allowing me to be nimble, entrepreneurial, and client-focused is crucial," said Block. "I'm excited to join and further reinforce our exceptional L&E team enabling us to continue to offer outstanding legal services."

Block has earned recognition by Chambers USA, the foremost legal data and analytics provider that ranks the top lawyers and law firms in America, as a leading practitioner in Labor & Employment and Labor Relations. In interviews with Chambers USA, clients commented that, "Richard is exceptional at what he does and a pleasure to work with," "Dick has been an exceptionally valuable resource. His responsiveness and attentiveness leaves us feeling as if we are his only client. He demonstrates a great breadth of knowledge and expertise and he is a pleasure to work with."

Block's clients have included Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, insurance and entertainment companies, cultural and nonprofit organizations, real estate firms, and healthcare organizations.

He routinely represents management clients in collective bargaining negotiations and complex employment litigation. He regularly conducts human resource investigations, discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge, and contract litigations. Block represents both companies and executives in the negotiation of employment, equity, and severance agreements. He advises and trains clients on employment and labor issues including sexual harassment prevention, personnel policies, employee discipline, layoffs, equity and compensation arrangements, independent contractor matters, disability and leave issues, employee handbooks, and a broad range of collective bargaining matters.

He has an "AV Preeminent" peer review rating in Martindale, the highest rating in the legal profession for professional excellence and ethical standards and has consistently been selected to Super Lawyers in the New York Metro Area.

In addition to his legal accomplishments, Block is a sought-after speaker who has lectured at esteemed events and institutions, including American Express Tax and Business Services, Inc., the Institute of Management and Administration, the Investment and Financial Services Association, the University of Pennsylvania, New York University's Annual Conference on Labor, and the New York City Bar.

Prior to joining Barton, Block was a partner in the New York office of Am Law 100 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, PC.

