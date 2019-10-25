Nationally-recognized Attorney Launches Comprehensive Database of Clergy Accused of Sexual Misconduct in the Catholic dioceses of Colorado

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Horowitz, a nationally-recognized advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse, announces the launch of a new database of clergy accused of sexual abuse in the Catholic dioceses of Colorado: Archdiocese of Denver, Diocese of Colorado Springs, and Diocese of Pueblo. The database, which includes 58 clergy as of today, is believed to be the most comprehensive list of accused offenders available. The list includes both diocesan and religious order clergy, including five diocesan priests not identified in the Attorney General's Report released earlier this week.

For the benefit of survivors and journalists alike, Horowitz and his team have painstakingly prepared individual profiles on dozens of accused offenders to consolidate available information about their backgrounds, alleged crimes, and, in the case of offenders who are still alive, their current locations. Many of these profiles include photographs that are not available anywhere else. Horowitz's website contains similar databases for dioceses in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Washington D.C.

The database includes clergy who belong to religious orders, such as the Theatines and Marianists. Unlike some of their counterparts in Pennsylvania and New York, the bishops of Colorado have arbitrarily chosen to bar anyone abused by priests affiliated with religious orders and non-clergy lay employees, such as teachers, youth ministers, and coaches, from recovering from the fund. This prohibition applies even when the offender committed the abuse in a church or school run by dioceses.

The deadline to file claims with the compensation fund is November 30, 2019.

Horowitz's database of accused priests is available at: https://adamhorowitzlaw.com/who-we-sue/church-sexual-abuse/colorado/

Click on the links to each individual diocese's page for profiles of the accused priests who worked in that diocese.

Horowitz says the database will be continuously updated as the names of more accused individuals become public. You are encouraged to bookmark the link for easy access to the information.

