Nationally Recognized Biofeedback Clinic Expands to Tucson Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucson Biofeedback, a Nationally recognized Biofeedback Clinic, just expanded to the Heart of Tucson. Dr. Anna Marie Blessing, PhD has opened clinics in Seattle, Los Angeles, Providence, Rhode Island and now here in Tucson, AZ. Her mission is to see Arizona lead the way in making Biofeedback a staple in healthcare. Based on their testimonies and reviews, residents in Tucson are achieving miraculous level recoveries from a mix of different health challenges.

Dr. Anna Blessing had this to say: "I have been working as a Biofeedback Specialist for nearly a decade. It saved my life. I used to suffer from a myriad of health conditions including Fibromyalgia, Migraine Headaches, Chronic Fatigue, Psoriasis, Anxiety and Depression. Biofeedback supported my body's healing with exactly what it needed to completely reverse all my health conditions and now I am on a mission to help others do the same. I never dreamed that not only would I live a life free from health issues, but that I would have the energy and stamina to spearhead a global movement in Biofeedback. At Tucson Biofeedback, we provide 6 different Biofeedback and Neurofeedback treatment forms. We tailor every person's treatment protocol to their needs which is why I believe we have an 89% success rate when working with people."

After reviewing more than 60 studies related to biofeedback, The Institute of Psychiatry at King's College London described biofeedback therapy as a "non-invasive, effective psycho-physiological intervention for psychiatric disorders," concluding that over 80 percent of studies reported some level of clinical decrease in symptoms as a result of biofeedback exposure. (1) According to their research, biofeedback interventions have been used successfully to treat common disorders including anxiety, autism, depression, eating disorders and schizophrenia.

But biofeedback therapies aren't just useful for managing mental disorders — they're also becoming more common in the treatment of injury recovery, migraine headaches, autoimmune conditions, chronic pain among other conditions.

Biofeedback has been an effective treatment in conditions such as: stress, high blood pressure, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, anxiety, depression, digestive disorders, food sensitivities, TMJ, epilepsy and more.

All Biofeedback therapies and technologies at Tucson Biofeedback are FDA Approved / FDA Registered. To learn more visit: www.TucsonBiofeedback.com or email: info@tucsonbiofeedback.com

