Nationally Recognized Businesswoman, Attorney, and Social Justice Advocate, Sadiqa N. Reynolds, New CEO of Perception Institute

Reynolds will focus on expanding Perception Institute's cutting-edge research and advancing real solutions to reduce bias and discrimination and promote belonging where needed most.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perception Institute announced the appointment of Sadiqa N. Reynolds as CEO to lead its consortium of researchers and strategists to implement mind science solutions in sectors where bias does the most harm, such as schools, workplaces, hospitals, the justice system and the media. Perception uses data to translate its findings into practical interventions and develop strategies to disrupt the cycle of bias and harm.

Sadiqa Reynolds, new CEO of Perception Institute

Reynolds is known for building and scaling. She plans to use her talents and expertise to test solutions to seemingly intractable problems and bring them to scale. The results will transform the lives of those most affected by bias more efficiently.

Reynolds most recently served as the CEO for the Urban League in Louisville, Kentucky, making her the first woman to hold that title in the affiliate's 102-year history. During her leadership, she built partnerships with a diverse group of stakeholders, increased the budget from $2 million to $17 million and became recognized as a national civil rights leader. Reynolds was a prominent leader on the front lines in her community following the largely publicized killing of Breonna Taylor.

"In the systems that matter so much to people's lives — education, justice, health, housing markets, and the media — Perception has been developing interventions that can result in real change. This is the time to bring Perception's work to scale, and Sadiqa brings unparalleled leadership skills and institution-building capacity to make that happen," shares Rachel Godsil , co-founder and interim director of Perception Institute.

Since its inception, Perception Institute has been a leading force in translating complex research on identity differences to design workshops and cultural products that advocate for systemic and societal remedies to discrimination. Reynolds, a former criminal defense attorney and judge, has seen firsthand the injustices and inequities that predominantly impact people of color.

"My career has been built on work that centers and addresses the social injustices and racial inequities that plague our country. I've been both in the boardroom leading initiatives that positively impact communities of color as well as in the streets protesting the senseless murders of innocent Black lives at the hands of law enforcement," said Reynolds. "I'm excited to continue this work at an organization that firmly embodies a strong approach to shifting mindsets and uncovering solutions that will create the change this country so direly needs."

Reynolds has assumed the CEO role as the Perception Institute underscores the essential role research has on addressing topics of social equity and purpose.

"Sadiqa Reynolds is a rare talent, and the Institute is fortunate to have her on board," said Board Chair john a. powell . "She has a proven track record of scaling impactful work and advancing systems change on behalf of those who need it most. Given the needs at the national and global level for the critical research and change work the Institute performs, we welcome the scale and possibility offered by her leadership."

To learn more about Reynolds, visit the Perception website .

About Perception Institute

Perception Institute is a consortium of researchers, advocates and strategists who translate cutting-edge mind science research on race, gender, ethnic and other identities into solutions that reduce bias and discrimination and promote belonging.

SOURCE Perception Institute