Nationally Recognized Design and Engineering Firm ISG Earns Growth and Achievement Awards

Operating as a one-firm profit center to keep emphasis on solutions provided to markets, i.e. industries, and not solely geographical areas or service groups, ISG has been on upward trajectory since its inception in 1973 with full momentum taking off in 2010. ISG CEO Chad Surprenant, PE , has attributed ISG's growth to a unique contextual-based approach to design, which feeds off the firm's multi-market, multi-disciplinary structure.

"Quite simply, as a firm, we try to recognize what can be controlled and steer those variables for our clients benefit," notes Chad. "Similarly, our market-based structure is designed to position ourselves as best as we can through a predictive understanding, an empathetic view of the client perspective, and an opportunistic knowledge of what is happening. There are plenty of things we cannot control, but we are continuously working to invest and pursue the right opportunities, talent, and new game-changing technologies and delivery methods."

Speaking to local community and client impact, numerous ISG designed projects have also recently been recognized across the Midwest. Such designations have included two American School & University 2019 Architectural Portfolio Outstanding Design Awards (Aldrich Elementary School and Solon Intermediate School, Iowa), a Collaboration of Design + Art Magazine (CODA) Showcase project (Vetter Stone Plaza River Wall, Minnesota), and the American Society of Landscape Architects (Iowa) Community Stewardship Award (Algona Tree Trenches, Iowa), to name a few.

Upcoming Event: On October 9, 2019, ISG's newest office expansion and 10th Midwest location in the West End of Minneapolis will be hosting clients, community leaders, and local professionals for its Open House + Ribbon Cutting event. ISG has worked to immerse itself in each local community, including the Twin Cities, and was also recently recognized in its home state as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal; the firm's ranking will be unveiled later this month.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 46 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 300+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines, providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. In addition to awards noted above, ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com or visit the ISG Newsroom for the latest firm updates.

About the PSMJ Circle of Excellence

The Circle of Excellence is PSMJ's exclusive annual list that recognizes the best managed design firms in the U.S. Based on 13 performance metrics, the Circle of Excellence represents the top 20% of participants in the organization's yearly A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey. ISG has consistently earned the Circle of Excellence designation since 2016, in addition to years prior.

