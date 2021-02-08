Nationally Recognized Entrepreneur Tere Tatiana, Statesboro Native Returns to Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs Enter Lucrative Trucking Industry

STATESBORO, Ga., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial Entrepreneur and nationally recognized lifestyle influencer Tere Tatiana has garnered much attention for her various business ventures, including her blossoming trucking company, Labeled Blu Transportation. However, the Statesboro native has never forgotten the community that made her who she is today. For that reason, she is giving back by presenting the Let's Talk Trucking Seminar, an all-inclusive networking event on Saturday, February 27th that will teach motivated individuals how to launch six figure companies in the trucking industry.

Why trucking, you ask? Well, not only has it been very lucrative for Tere Tatiana herself, she indicates, that as the COVID-19 pandemic wages on, the industry is a hotbed of opportunity for men and women seeking ways to venture into entrepreneurship and to generate additional income in a shaky economic climate. Additionally, Statesboro and the surrounding areas are situated along common truck routes.

"Especially during the pandemic, truck drivers are considered essential workers because we are here making sure everything is still moving as far as getting aid out to victims, and making sure hospitals and medical facilities are getting the proper equipment to take care of the masses," she said. "Also, trucking is critical to shipping all kinds of goods we need on a daily basis, but there is actually a shortage of drivers. I want to share this information and get as many people out there on the road."

People who attend the Let's Talk Trucking Seminar will learn about business structure, the transportation system and truck safety, freight shipping, driver retention, and how to scale your business, among other strategies. It is tailored to those who want to own and operate, or simply own a trucking business. Additional speakers will also discuss the business as well as finances and credit.

"As someone who grew up in Statesboro, I am very happy with the direction the city is going with our current mayor. Typically with events like these, people tend to overlook the smaller cities for the larger more popular ones, but I wanted to stop here first and contribute to the growth of the community here."

The Let's Talk Trucking Seminar will take place on Saturday, February 27th from 8:00am – 12:00pm at 455 Commerce Drive, Statesboro, GA 30461. For more information and to register, visit www.LabledBluTransportation.com.

