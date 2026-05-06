Nationally Recognized. Experienced in Every Moment.

Senior Star Earns National Recognition Across Culture, Quality, and Resident Experience

TULSA, Okla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Star has earned three national recognitions across workplace culture, resident satisfaction, and clinical quality, an uncommon distinction that reflects the full spectrum of the senior living experience.

This announcement brings together three recent national recognitions, each representing a distinct voice within the Senior Star experience and, together, telling a broader story of consistency across every part of the organization.

While recognition has never been the goal, it is the outcome of something deeper: a shared commitment to 'do for each other with love'. This commitment shows up in different ways, depending on who you ask, shaped by individual experiences and everyday moments that define life within a Senior Star community.

Recognized by Residents & Families

Senior Star communities have once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the nation's Best in Senior Living. Based entirely on direct feedback from residents and families, this distinction reflects what daily life truly feels like. It speaks to the relationships, sense of belonging, and experiences that shape a true feeling of home.

Recognized by Our People

Senior Star has been named a Great Place to Work® for the ninth consecutive year, based entirely on feedback from its associates. With 98% participation, the results reflect a culture where associates feel heard, supported, and connected to purpose.

Nationally Recognized for Quality & Safety

Senior Star's assisted living and memory care communities have voluntarily earned accreditation from The Joint Commission®, placing them among fewer than 1% of the approximately 30,000 assisted living communities nationwide to meet the organization's rigorous standards. This recognition reflects the systems behind the experience, where compassion is supported by consistency, and every interaction is grounded in trust, safety, and accountability.

Together, these recognitions reflect a level of alignment that is rarely achieved across all aspects of senior living. Spanning resident and family feedback, associate trust, and rigorous clinical standards, they offer a comprehensive view of what it means to live and work in a Senior Star community.

"What makes these recognitions especially meaningful is that they reflect every voice that defines our communities, our associates, our residents and families, and the standards that guide how we serve," said Anja Rogers, CEO of Senior Star. "Earning recognition across all three speaks to the consistency of the experience we are creating every day."

Across all communities, Senior Star remains focused on creating environments where people feel seen, supported, and connected. That commitment is reflected not only in programs and services, but in the trust, relationships, and consistency experienced every day.

About Senior Star

Founded in 1976, Senior Star is a leading operator of six senior living communities, proudly serving older adults and their families through Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Guided by a promise to do for each other with love, Senior Star is committed to creating meaningful experiences, fostering connection, and cultivating environments where residents can thrive in every season of life. With a focus on safety, hospitality, and purpose, Senior Star communities empower seniors to live fully and confidently, supported by teams who lead with compassion and heart. Learn more at www.seniorstar.com.

SOURCE Senior Star