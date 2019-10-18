Nationally Recognized Foster Care Expert, Author and Nonprofit Founder Receives National Award

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, October 18, the National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) will be hosting their Art of Community gala at the Silver Spring Civic Center where they will honor local and regional individuals for their advocacy, volunteerism and exemplary service to the community. As part of the ceremony, Rob Scheer, co-founder of Comfort Cases, will be receiving the John F. White Alumni Award for his dedication, commitment and work in making changes in the foster care system and bringing dignity and hope to youth in foster care. The evening will include performances by local artists, food tastings, a silent auction and an awards ceremony. For more information, visit https://www.nccf-cares.org/artofcommunity.

"The National Center for Children and Families is thrilled to honor this distinguished group of truly remarkable individuals who have demonstrated time-and-again, their positive influence as community builders. Our mission is to ensure that children, youth and families receive the resources they need to become contributing members of the community and leaders such as Rob Scheer fit into what we are trying to achieve. We honor him for his unwavering commitment to children in foster care, his passion for change and his ability to bring communities together to help those in need," said Rachel Poyatt Spassiani, director for communications, the National Center for Children and Families.

Rob Scheer and his husband Reece Scheer started Comfort Cases in 2013 as a response to their experience with their own adopted children from foster care who came to their home carrying their few possessions in trash bags. A former foster care teen, Rob recognized a troubling trend that many youth in the foster care system still place their personal belongings into trash bags. He connected the trash bags with instability, lack of self-worth, and fear that nearly 437,500 kids in foster care experience during a difficult time in their lives. Since then, Rob and Reece have dedicated their lives to helping kids in foster care.

About Comfort Cases

Comfort Cases is a national nonprofit whose mission is to provide comfort and dignity to children entering foster care by providing them with overnight placement backpacks filled with essential personal items. Since its inception in 2013, Comfort Cases has distributed over 60,000 cases in all 50 states.

Dorothy Yeager, Purple Dot PR

Phone: 410-637-8337/410-598-1719 cell

purpledotpr@comcast.net

SOURCE Comfort Cases Inc.