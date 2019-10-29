Nationally Recognized Foster Care Expert, Author, Comfort Cases Founder and Father of Four Available for Interviews

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Scheer is the father of four children, all of whom he and his husband Reece adopted from foster care. Their children came to their forever home carrying what few possessions they had in black trash bags.

Recalling being a teen in foster care, Scheer recognized a troubling yet consistent trend: like so many youth in the foster care system their personal belongings are still put into trash bags. He immediately connected the trash bags with the instability, lack of self-worth, and fear that many kids in foster care experience during this uncertain time in their lives.

Armed with the conviction that all children should be provided with everyday essentials and the comfort of a few things to call their own, Rob and Reece started Comfort Cases in 2013. (www.comfortcases.org)

Today, Scheer and his team have built Comfort Cases into a national brand and provide cases to youth in ALL 50 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. Scheer has spoken to legislators in Washington, DC and to various community groups, government entities and companies throughout the country about the "broken foster care system" and how we can help. His book is titled "A Forever Family: Fostering Change One Child at a Time" and he has been featured on national television as well as participated in a TedX Talk.

Statistics on Foster Care and Adoption:

Now, there are over 440,000 children in foster care

Nearly 270,000 children enter the foster system annually

27% of children in foster care have a goal of adoption out of foster care

Of the nearly 250,000 youth who exited foster care this past year, 24% (or over 59,000) were adopted from foster care into their forever home

58% of youth who exited foster care spent 12 months or more in the system

Nationwide, only about half of youth raised in foster care end up finishing high school

Less than 3% of youth in foster care graduate from a 4-year college

Source: Child Welfare Information Gateway. (2019). Foster care statistics 2017. Washington, DC: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Children's Bureau. - https://www.childwelfare.gov/pubPDFs/foster.pdf

