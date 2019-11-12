Nationally Recognized Healthcare Authority Says the Answer to Healthcare Woes Will Please All Americans, Except Washington

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst wild promises and counter arguments about healthcare, one conclusion is crystal clear to all Americans. Washington has made a mess "fixing" our healthcare system for 50 years. Polls show healthcare is everyone's top concern, even above immigration, the environment, or the economy. Americans simply can't afford insurance and can't find a doctor.

But there is hope, says nationally recognized healthcare authority Deane Waldman, MD, MBA. It comes in a form Congressional Democrats as well as Republicans will try to oppose. The solution is outlined in his new book, Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare & Market-Based Medicine (ADM Press). "It's a plan that neither Democrats nor Republicans will like because it restores control where it belongs – in the hands of We the Patients," Dr. Deane says.

He adds, "Why must all Americans have the same healthcare? In fact, should they? Does one-size-fits-all work as well in Rhode Island as in Montana, each with one million residents? If Californians want a single-payer, if Texans want market-based medicine, and if New Yorkers want Obamacare, why does Washington say no to 86 million Americans?"

Dr. Deane's proposals for StatesCare and market-based medicine have the potential to revolutionize healthcare in the U.S.

Combining his experiences as a pediatric cardiologist, educator, researcher, medical administrator, board director, and public policy advisor, Dr. Deane can answer questions such as:

Why do congressional legislators and insurance executives practice more medicine than doctors?

Where do all those trillions of healthcare dollars go?

Why doesn't our healthcare system work? What can we do about it?

What is StatesCare? Why is he certain that it is the answer to America's healthcare nightmare?

What were some of the most eye-opening experiences he had while caring for pediatric heart patients?

Praise for Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare

"A must-read for physicians, patients, and policymakers alike. Equipped with his vast experience as a pediatric cardiologist, clinician, teacher, researcher, and policy adviser, Dr. Waldman approaches our critically ill healthcare system as he does a critically ill patient. He identifies the root causes of the problems and proposes a workable cure that puts patients first. This is a quick and superb read packed full of information and insight." — Kristin S. Held, M.D. President-elect, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons

About the Author

Dr. Deane studied and trained at Yale, Chicago Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Northwestern, and Harvard. He earned his MBA from Anderson Graduate Schools. Dr. Deane was chief of pediatric cardiology at Children's Hospital of San Diego, University of Chicago, and University of New Mexico. He was also director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors of New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange. Dr. Deane is professor emeritus of pediatrics, pathology, and decision science. A frequent media guest, he has written five print books and six e-books and has had articles published by Fox News, CNS News, Huffington Post, The Hill, Real Clear Politics, Forbes, Real Clear Health, Federalist, Investor's Business Daily, USA Today and more.

