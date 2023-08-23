Nationally-recognized homebuilder Keystone Custom Homes announces a Grand Opening event for the public, launching their new custom home Design Studio in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to a new world of customization! On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 4 – 7 pm, you will be able to tour for yourself the new Keystone Custom Homes Charlotte Design Studio during their Grand Opening celebration. This preview allows visitors to see, touch, and explore thousands of different home choices that cover the vast spectrum of all things custom. From flooring, paint, stone, siding, windows, cabinets, finishes, countertops, backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and more, everything that you can imagine begins here. RSVP for free tickets.

The familiar home-upgrade process usually only includes limited packages, with few elements to personalize. With Keystone Custom Homes, you would have to search for a part of the home not eligible to personalize. The process is divided into 4 tiers of choice, called Simply Key, Clickable Options, Personal Choices Requests, and Design Time. Simply Key starts with curated, designer-inspired packages that do not affect the building timeline yet are still generous and exciting. Clickable Options provide over 10,000 pre-defined options that can be added to a home with one click. Personal Choice Requests provide an opportunity to make custom changes that are well-defined and easily-described. The highest level, Design Time, allows the buyer maximum flexibility and depth of choice as they sit with an architectural drafter to make significant structural revisions to a base plan. The entire journey can all be completed with digital ease and is geared to make sure you feel you're in control. This space brings together unprecedented choice, demonstrated process, professionally trained designers, and your unique vision to create a showroom experience unlike any other in the region.

Located at 2030 Airport Flex Dr, Suite R, Charlotte, all attendees will be able to indulge in a delicious array of food catered by Charlotte's own Legion Brewing. Savor premier light bites along with beer, wine, and other beverages while leisurely touring this dream home wonderland. The layout, and journey through this space is an ever-expanding adventure that makes real the promise to create your true dream home, a core brand promise that has made three-time recipient of America's Best Builder Award Keystone Custom Homes launch into Charlotte, NC, one of the most highly-anticipated expansion divisions in the southeast.

The goal is that this grand display of extensive choice and customer service excellence will help mark Keystone's place in this region, bringing to life their successful and growing market position that delivers a home of exceptional value, and helps feed their benevolent purpose-beyond-profit initiatives around the world.

To learn more about their entire homebuilding process, including the MyKCH mobile app, comprehensive locations of communities, and more, visit KeystoneCustomHome.com

