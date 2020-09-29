Nationally Recognized Housing CEO Joins Azimuth GRC Advisory Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC is very excited to announce Renee Lewis Glover is joining the Azimuth GRC Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to have Renee's expertise at a time when Azimuth GRC is revolutionizing the world of regulatory compliance and expanding its services to new and expanding clients," said Azimuth GRC Founder and CEO Rohin Tagra.

Renee Lewis Glover, Azimuth GRC Advisory Board Member

Renee Lewis Glover is the founder and managing member of the Catalyst Group LLC, a national consulting firm focused on urban revitalization, real estate development, community building, urban policy, and business transformation.

Renee was elected to the Board of Directors of Fannie Mae in January 2016 and the Board of Trustees of Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. in December 2015. Renee served on the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity International from November 2006 to November 2015, and during her last two years, as Chair of the Board. Renee also served on the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta from January 2009 to December 2014. Renee serves as a member of the Board of Advisors of the University of Pennsylvania's Institute of Urban Research and has served on several national bipartisan housing policy commissions.

Glover has received numerous recognitions over the years and was inducted as a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration in November 2007. Most recently, she was honored by HousingWire as one of 40 "Women of Influence in Real Estate.

"I am very excited about advising the extraordinarily talented and innovative team at Azimuth GRC as they launch their automated regulatory compliance platform," added Glover.

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC revolutionizes the world of regulatory compliance by being the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform, changing the culture of compliance by taking manual compliance work done on paper spreadsheets and automating it. Azimuth GRC is the only company bold enough to bring you our exclusive VALIDATOR, a software that provides daily automated tests of your entire portfolio to determine if you are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

