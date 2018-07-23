Nationally-Recognized Insurance Coverage Attorney Christopher Loeber Joins Pryor Cashman to Lead New Practice

Loeber began his career defending multinational insurance carriers. Today, he exclusively represents domestic and international policyholders in complex insurance disputes, and advises on policy purchases and renewals and risk management stemming from corporate transactions.

His clients include Fortune 500 and other large corporate policyholders, as well as food manufacturers and distributors, family offices, financial services providers, entertainers, oil and gas enterprises, chemical producers, retailers, life sciences companies and franchisors.

"Our clients have shown an increasing need for sophisticated insurance counsel that is well-equipped to both litigate and provide guidance on coverage and risk management issues," said Ronald Shechtman, Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner. "As one of the country's premier attorneys in this area, we are thrilled that Chris has joined us to lead our new practice."

"I am tremendously excited to be joining Pryor Cashman," Loeber said. "With its talented attorneys and full-service, entrepreneurial business model, the firm is an excellent platform for my existing clients and an ideal environment in which to grow a first-rate policyholder practice."

Chambers USA has recognized Loeber as preeminent insurance litigator, calling him a "top-notch policyholder lawyer."

He received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and his B.A. from College of the Holy Cross.

Learn more about his practice here.

About Pryor Cashman

Pryor Cashman is a premier, midsized law firm with headquarters at 7 Times Square in New York and a West Coast office in Los Angeles. With broad and sophisticated transactional and litigation practices, Pryor Cashman provides a full range of services to meet the complex legal needs of institutions, mid-market businesses, bold emerging entities, entrepreneurs and individuals.

