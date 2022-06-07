Nationally Recognized Ophthalmologist Ehsan Sadri, M.D. FACS and Industry Veteran Tom Mitro Appointed to Visiox's Board of Directors

Ehsan Sadri, M.D. FACS and Tom Mitro bring deep ophthalmology and industry innovation experience to further accelerate Visiox's product pipeline

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiox Pharma, LLC., a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options, today announced that it has appointed two new executives, Ehsan Sadri, M.D. FACS and Tom Mitro to its Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Sadri and Mr. Mitro join our Board of Directors," said Michael Derby, Visiox's Founding Investor and Executive Chairman. "Their experiences transforming novel platform technologies into commercial successes will provide valuable perspectives for Visiox's development programs."

Ehsan Sadri, M.D. FACS is CEO and Founder of Visionary Eye Institute and co-founder of Visionary Ventures Fund. Dr Sadri is a world-renowned ophthalmologist with a focus on modern innovations for his practice. He believes in the future of innovations in eyecare and is passionate about filling the unmet needs of this ecosystem.

Tom Mitro brings over 3 decades of experience with his most recent position as President and COO of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, an ophthalmology focused pharmaceutical company. At Aerie, he grew annual sales to over $100 million and built the infrastructure and employee base to over 400. Prior to Aerie, he started and led the commercialization efforts at ISTA Pharmaceuticals and grew annual sales to over $165 million. Earlier in his career, he spent 24 years at Allergan in multiple leadership roles.

"On behalf of the entire board of directors and executive team, we welcome Dr. Sadri and Mr. Mitro," said Ryan S. Bleeks, CEO. "Their expertise will help to advance our position as a new company in the Ophthalmic space to maximize shareholder value."

About Visiox

Visiox is a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options. Each day is an opportunity for us to disrupt and revolutionize the current market to maximize patient and physician satisfaction. As an agile business partner, we will achieve this through a high level of collaboration with all eye care professionals.

Visiox plans to submit two New Drug Applications to the U.S. FDA later this year in the glaucoma and cataract surgery markets. Our lead candidate, PDP-716, is a novel once daily brimonidine formulation utilizing our patented TearActä delivery technology, which provides slow, consistent, and sustained release for IOP control throughout the day. Glaucoma affects 53 million people worldwide and is expected to reach 80 million by 20401. SDN-037 is a twice daily topical difluprednate corticosteroid utilizing our patented TJMä (Tight Junction Modulation) Micellar platform. The novel technology provides powerful post-surgical control of inflammation in a clear solution enabling convenient dosing with a proven active ingredient. Cataract extraction is the most frequently performed eye surgery in the U.S. It accounts for 70% of all ocular surgeries. 50 million people are projected to have cataracts in the U.S. by 20502. For more information, please visit Visiox Pharma or LinkedIn.

