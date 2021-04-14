Nationally Recognized Private Security Firm Becomes First in US to Accept Cryptocurrency as Payment

MIAMI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Row is proud to announce that their client, Tangent Group International, has formally relocated its headquarters to Miami, FL. Dubbed "the cryptocurrency capital of the world" by Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami provides an opportunity for Tangent Group to continue a meteoric rise to the top as one of the nation's fastest-growing security companies.

It's no secret that the city of Miami wants to be at the forefront of crypto commerce. It has already become the first major metro to ink a sports stadium deal with a crypto exchange platform, effectively changing the name of its basketball arena to reflect its new status. There's even been talk of allowing city employees to be paid in crypto-cash. Although this idea has yet to be formally instituted, it shows just how far the Sunshine State has come and the commitment its officials have in their desire to bring world-class businesses to their home city.

Miami's passion to prove that it is more than just beaches and vacation rentals has paid off - big time.

Corporations like Tangent Group add endless value to communities, by providing both lucrative jobs for their residents and filling a niche service that the current world climate demands - protection of individuals and assets. In turn, the local economy continues to grow and more talent is recruited. Jumping on the cryptocurrency wave is just another example of how Tangent Group continues to lead the industry in creating equity.

If the health of a city is determined by its ability to embrace ingenuity, Miami has placed itself firmly in the forefront of economic wellness. Championing companies like Tangent Group ensures continued growth and doubles down on the promise to make the Magic City a crypto capital.

About Tangent Group: Formed in Dallas, Texas, in 2015 with one agent, founder and current President David Brown, Tangent Group is a world leader in corporate security, providing service to over half of the Fortune 1000. The company's principals have decades of combined experience and expertise in the security and protection industry. The company boasts a roster of nearly 1,000 security professionals who have diverse backgrounds in military, police, and private sector communities. By combining this talent with cutting-edge technology, Tangent Group routinely fulfills client demands across the globe.

