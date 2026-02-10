Nationally Recognized Retirement Expert Donald W. Cash, CFP®, CPA, Featured in Wall Street Journal; Highlights Holistic Planning Strategies for 2025 Tax Shift

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald W. Cash, a prominent Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and CPA, was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal to provide expert guidance on the newly expanded State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap. As the cap increases to $40,000 for the 2025 tax year, Cash is helping higher-net-worth families and retirees navigate the shift from standard deductions back to strategic itemization.

In the Wall Street Journal article, "How to Squeeze the Most From the New SALT Cap," Cash highlights how the $30,000 increase creates a massive windfall for taxpayers in high-tax states like New Jersey. "For years, the $10,000 limit was a ceiling that many couldn't break through," says Cash. "With the move to $40,000, many households will find that itemizing once again becomes the most powerful tool in their tax-efficiency arsenal."

A Holistic Approach to Wealth Preservation

While tax efficiency is a cornerstone of his work, Cash's approach as an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) is rooted in a more holistic philosophy. Through his firm, Donald W. Cash & Associates, and his popular "Your Money and Your Life" podcast, he advocates for a planning process that aligns a client's financial resources with their true purpose for money and life.

"Tax planning like the SALT strategy is just one piece of a much larger puzzle," Cash explains. "Our goal is to ensure that every financial decision—from estate conservation to asset protection strategies—serves the client's ultimate vision for clarity, control, and peace of mind."

Specialized Expertise in Asset Preservation

As a Master Elite IRA Expert with the Ed Slott Group, Cash specializes in helping clients who have transitioned from the asset accumulation stage to the income generation stage of life. His firm provides a comprehensive suite of services designed for the retirement market, including:

Utilizing Nobel Prize-winning investing principles. IRA Planning: Navigating complex rules to maximize tax-efficient legacy and income.

For more information on holistic retirement strategies or to access educational resources including newsletters and financial calculators, visit DonaldCash.com.

About Donald W. Cash, CFP®, CPA:

Donald W. Cash is a leading financial advisor and retirement educator based in Red Bank, New Jersey. With over 20 years of experience as both a CFP® and a CPA, he has helped over 1,000 families achieve their financial goals. He is a frequent contributor to major financial publications and the host of the Your Money and Your Life Podcast, available on Apple, Google, and Spotify.

Media Contact:

Donald W. Cash

800-664-1183

[email protected]

Donaldcash.com

Doncashpodcast.com

SOURCE Donald W. Cash CPA, CFP