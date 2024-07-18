Nationally Recognized Surge Angels Program Awards $100,000 to Three Ventures Founded by Education Leaders of Color

Pitch Night event marks the culmination of a six-month intensive entrepreneurial development cohort of 10 Black, Latinx, Asian and Pacific Islander education leaders



CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Institute, a trailblazing organization that empowers leaders of color in education, recently awarded $100,000 in funding through its Surge Angels program to three early-stage ventures run by Black, Latinx, Asian and Pacific Islander education leaders. The awards were determined and announced on Friday, June 28, in Chicago during a special Pitch Night event, culminating in the intensive six-month Surge Angels entrepreneurial development program.

This year's event celebrated the hard work, dedication and visions of 10 Surge Institute Alumni, culminating in a grand showcase where three founders were honored with substantial prize money. The event started with an introduction from Tiara Wheatley, Surge Institute's Vice President of Alumni Impact. Chief External Affairs Officer Will Collins welcomed guests, founders and investors who were there in person and watching via livestream.

The Surge Angels program is designed to support the entrepreneurial aspirations of Surge Alumni, providing them with the resources, mentorship and capital necessary to bring their innovative ideas to life. Participants received intensive training in business fundamentals, strategic planning, financial management and marketing, preparing them to secure funding and incubate their innovative entrepreneurial ventures grounded in service to their communities. Additionally, each participant was paired with an executive coach experienced in entrepreneurship, ensuring tailored guidance and support.

The program culminates in Pitch Night, where each participant can present their venture plans to Angel investors in hopes of securing funding. On June 28, after considering pitches from the 10 founders in this year's Surge Angels cohort, the panel of Angel investors funded the growth and development of the top three ventures.

Overall Placement:

1st Place, with an award of $50,000 : Marcus Wilson (DC22) , Founder & CEO of The Village Network





: , Founder & CEO of The Village Network 2nd Place, with an award of $30,000 : Cescily Phillips (KC20) , Founder & Executive Director of Inspired Aesthetics





: , Founder & Executive Director of Inspired Aesthetics 3rd Place, with an award of $20,000 : Naomi Fierro Peña (OAK22), Founder & CEO of That Art Party

The Village Network, based in Washington, D.C., is a collection of programming initiatives supporting youth and educational leaders' diverse needs and interests. The organization believes in the inherent power of community and seeks to empower its communities through relationship, resource and capacity building. Wilson said he was overcome with emotion when he heard his name called and added that he must pour into Black and Brown youth the way people poured into him.

"I've been so fortunate throughout my life to be surrounded by genuine love, whether it's family, friends, teachers, mentors or co-workers," said Wilson, who went full-time with his venture in May. "The Surge Angels fellowship has allowed me to think about a business plan, a budget, marketing—all of these different things that will help not only the programming aspect but the administrative side of running an organization."

Inspired Aesthetics envisions a community where young Black and Brown people who want to learn more about art, cooking or engineering have places within reach to do so—and can learn from people who look like them.

That Art Party combines Fierro Peña's love of art and play with her professional skills to curate artistic experiences for BIPOC adults to nourish their inner child and play as a tool for liberation.

Other ventures in this cohort included youth wellness solutions, a residential fellowship for Black high school students experiencing homelessness, a youth STEM education program and a program that increases the visibility of Black girls excelling in math.

"This year's cohort of founders represents the brilliance that is our growing and dynamic Surge Alumni Community," said Wheatley, also a 2020 Surge Chicago alumna herself. "These leaders are transforming lives, communities and schools for students nationwide. We are extremely proud of all of our founders and the work they've done to chase and accomplish their Freedom Dreams."

The Surge Angels funding prizes will give the winning founders the capital needed to move their ventures toward more impactful implementation or growth. Surge Institute believes that by investing in these leaders, is not only supporting individual entrepreneurial journeys but also contributing to a broader movement of educational equity and excellence.

"Surge was always designed to support and elevate brilliant and bold leaders with big dreams to transform education," said Surge Institute Founder and CEO Carmita Semaan. "The Surge Angels program is our opportunity and honor to continue that work with our alumni and invest directly into their visions. I am so inspired by what all 10 of these founders presented, and I am confident they will all take their work to the next level."

Surge Institute is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established with a simple but important mission: To develop and elevate leaders of color who create transformative change for children, families and communities. Founded by Carmita Semaan in 2014, the organization was designed to empower emerging diverse leaders to change the landscape of education by providing them with a unique, authentic leadership development experience.

