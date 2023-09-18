Nationally Recognized Trial Lawyers Amir Alavi, Demetrios Anaipakos Earn Texas Super Lawyers Rankings for Intellectual Property, Business Lawsuits

Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

18 Sep, 2023, 11:12 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed trial lawyers Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos have earned selections on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list in recognition of their outstanding work in business and intellectual property litigation. 

This marks Mr. Anaipakos' 20th year and Mr. Alavi's 19th year on the annual list of outstanding Texas attorneys. In addition to their individual Super Lawyers recognitions, both lawyers were named among the Top 100 attorneys in Houston. 

Published by Thomson Reuters, the Super Lawyers list is based on nominations submitted by attorneys throughout Texas who practice in the same areas of law as the eventual honorees. The final list is determined by independent research conducted by the publication's editors and further evaluation by a select group of the state's top lawyers. No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are chosen each year.

This recognition comes on the heels of other significant honors for Mr. Alavi and Mr. Anaipakos from such prestigious ranking organizations as Chambers USA, IAM Patent 1000, and Best Lawyers in America. 

"Demetrios and I are honored to be included on the 2024 Super Lawyers list," says Mr. Alavi. "We're committed to being the best in the business and pleased to see that the profession is recognizing our expertise."

Earlier this year, Alavi Anaipakos was ranked as one of the country's top law firms for intellectual property disputes in the exclusive 2023 Chambers USA list. Mr. Alavi and Mr. Anaipakos earned individual rankings for their expertise in intellectual property and patent disputes.

A month later, four firm attorneys were ranked in the IAM Patent 1000 ranking of the country's leading patent lawyers. The publishers describe Alavi Anaipakos as "valued for its multi-front litigation capabilities, successful global patent protection strategies and exceptional client service."

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos PLLC

