Nationally Recognized Urologist and Author, Aaron Spitz, MD, Teams Up with Endo Pharmaceuticals' Ask About the Curve Campaign to Encourage Men to Get "In Touch" With Their Anatomy This Men's Health Month

Ask About the Curve raises awareness of Peyronie's disease, a men's health condition that may affect about 1 in 10 men and leads to a pronounced curvature in the penis and potential pain during arousal.

Penile care is a delicate matter – one that many men don't talk about, even with their physicians. That's why this June, nationally recognized author and "America's Favorite Penis Doctor," Aaron Spitz, MD, has partnered with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP), and the Ask About the Curve campaign to encourage men to get "in touch" with their anatomy and to learn about the signs and symptoms of Peyronie's disease (PD).

"Women are encouraged to conduct monthly self-breast exams to monitor for underlying changes. We want to encourage men to get to know their own anatomy in a similar way, and Men's Health Month is the perfect time to get this conversation going," said Dr. Spitz, a urologist, author of "The Penis Book" and Ask About the Curve spokesperson. "In my experience, men with Peyronie's disease often know something is wrong with their anatomy, but they aren't sure what it is."

PD can be found in men in their 30s but is commonly seen in men ages 40 to 70. The pronounced penile curvature is caused by a buildup of fibrous scar tissue that can be felt under the skin of the penis. For the majority of men, the cause of PD may not be well understood, but for some men, it can be due to an injury in the genital area – most commonly during sex.

Only a doctor can make an accurate PD diagnosis, but there are a handful of signs to look for during a self-examination, including a curve in the penis during erection with or without associated difficulty during sex, lumps in the penis, a narrowed or shortened penis and/or pain during sex.

Diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD are often embarrassed and may be too uncomfortable to see a urologist. Research has shown that men with PD report feelings of low self-esteem or depression, isolation and embarrassment as well as emotional and relationship problems with their partners.

Men's Health Month is also a good time for men to be thinking about their overall health.

"In addition to PD, beginning at age 40, other sexual health concerns can begin to emerge," added Dr. Spitz. "A man's sexual health can be a barometer for his overall health, which is why it's important to see a doctor regularly, including a urologist when needed. Many men may not realize that issues associated with their erection may be a sign of health issues in other parts of the body."

"Bringing awareness and education to consumers through programs like Ask About the Curve is part of Endo's long-standing commitment to addressing health issues," said Patrick Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals at Endo. "We hope that through this initiative, more men with signs of Peyronie's disease or other sexual health conditions will start a conversation with a urologist."

For additional information about Ask About the Curve, visit www.AskAbouttheCurve.com.

