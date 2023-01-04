Nationally Recognized Voiceover Artist and Radio Personality, Cayman Kelly, Celebrates 50th Birthday and Wildly Successful Career with Year-End Review

The voice of ESPN radio, Monday Night Football, the NHL, the NBA, and host of SiriusXM's Heart & Soul looks back on a fantastic year: 'Life is good, and I am truly blessed'

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayman Kelly recently celebrated his 50th birthday with family and friends while reviewing his career milestones and the personal events that have shaped him over the course of the past year. Beginning with a tragic health event that nearly cost him his life in January, Kelly has more cause to celebrate this New Year than usual. Kelly made a full recovery and now speaks out about the importance of wellness checks, especially for men who regularly avoid the doctor. He also renewed his ongoing voiceover work with ESPN and Monday Night Football, continues to work for the NHL, picked up a new NBA voiceover contract, made a memorable appearance in the 'Dicktown' animated series , and even interviewed New Edition and other Black musical talent for SiriusXM's return to the Essence Festival of Culture this summer.

"You can't take anything for granted in this life," said Kelly. "And that is why I am usually the first one to acknowledge how fortunate I've been. Talent and training can take you a long way, but if you don't have great relationships and people who love you, then it's all for nothing. Looking back, I'm amazed at where 50 years have brought me. And I am grateful for each day because gratitude is key. It keeps your head in a healthy space. I started off this year in the hospital fighting for my life. And now I'm healthy and looking forward to celebrating the new year with my family. That's one heck of a turnaround."

The Voice of American Sports Heroes: ESPN Radio

"Working with ESPN over the past few years – along with the NBA, NHL, and NFL – has been a dream come true in many ways for me. I am just as excited to go to work now as I was back when it all got started. And while working with so many sports superstars is a lot of fun, I'm always mindful of our most important listeners: the kids. The next generation. They all look up to these amazing athletes, so it is a joy and a privilege to be a part of that."

The Importance of Black Talent: " Heart & Soul "

"My show on 'Heart & Soul' has allowed me to meet and speak with a whole range of Black talent, from Academy Award-winning actors to legends in music, TV, and comedy. I get to amplify the message of each of these artists and encourage a whole new generation of listeners. And while that is definitely important, I have to say it is an absolute blast meeting some of my music icons. Like New Edition! I got to hang out with ALL six of the guys this summer! It's totally surreal to me that the guys I grew up listening to are now my friends!"

A trailblazing American voiceover artist with ongoing appearances in animations, video games, movies, television, album promos, concerts, commercials, radio stations and more, Cayman continues to prove that nothing holds him back. Fans can read about his career journey and rise to fame in the #1 Bestselling Amazon memoir, " From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream ."

And for up-to-the-minute news on Kelly's voice appearances, ESPN show announcements, and future projects, follow Cayman Kelly on social media: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn .

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is the widely recognized imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, hosting the "The Breakfast Club," and a popular host of SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the featured voice for the SPLAT! "GAME PLAN" image library, and he continues to be the national voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position – while also serving as the new imaging voice for the NHL. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com .

