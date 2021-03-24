Nationally Recognized Voiceover Artist Cayman Kelly Announces Partnership With SPLAT! on New Imaging Library - GAME PLAN, The Next Leader in Sports Imaging

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated radio personality Cayman Kelly announced a partnership with SPLAT! Radio Imaging to become the featured voiceover artist for GAME PLAN: a completely new and energetic sports imaging service for local radio. GAME PLAN will use Cayman's primetime sound to give local stations a competitive edge against a flood of new stations and podcasts constantly competing for listeners. Cayman is the National Voice of ESPN Radio and has already secured his reputation as a leading broad-ranging radio voiceover expert. SPLAT! is heard on hundreds of radio stations in the U.S. across 10 different formats and is now offering free trials of GAME PLAN to qualified radio stations.

"I'm very excited to partner with SPLAT! on this new voiceover venture. They are doing some important, groundbreaking work over there to make radio stations thrive," said Cayman Kelly. "Being able to offer my sound to a growing list of stations and brands across the nation – helping elevate them and reach new listeners – reminds me what a powerful medium for communication and change radio still is today. And that's exactly the sort of important, worthwhile work that voiceover artists dream about."

GAME PLAN by SPLAT!

With Cayman's expert voiceovers, and state-of-the-art radio production, GAME PLAN provides sports stations with the primetime quality expected for national programming, hosts, and games, while also allowing stations to focus on the local programming and important regional sports coverage important to their listeners. GAME PLAN is an impactful and memorable sports imaging system that increases a station's leading edge as it integrates seamlessly with current network programming, shows, and specific branding – users simply add their local call letters and air the production immediately.

"I love this so much and it's so easy to use. GAME PLAN has a sound that truly allows us to stand out from the rest," said Michael Carrell, Production Director KFNC-FM, ESPN 97.5 Houston.

Always fresh and user-friendly, GAME PLAN hosts an ever-evolving and growing library of professional voiceovers by Cayman; customizable mixouts, workparts, and liners; exciting promos and music beds; with constant updates, unlimited downloads, and more. GAME PLAN is designed to be that big national sound to help local stations be bolder and more dominant, getting noticed by listeners who are always engaged and tuning in for more.

Experience demos of Cayman Kelly's signature voiceover art for GAME PLAN at www.splatonline.com.

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voice-over artist for the BET, and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce and others. His catalog of hosted events and voice-overs is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for "Grand Theft Auto V"; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle and Alicia Keys; and interviews with Jamie Foxx, Mo'Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

Kelly is also the imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, hosting the "The Breakfast Club," and a popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the new voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

