Nationally Recognized White Collar Defense And Trial Attorney Joins Winston & Strawn

Abbe has successfully tried numerous complex civil and criminal cases in more than a dozen states in the United States, and has briefed and argued appeals before federal and state appeals courts, including the United States Supreme Court. He is most recognized for his work representing and providing counsel to high-profile individuals and entities who face investigations, prosecutions or civil lawsuits in courts, before Congress, and in the court of public opinion. In addition, Abbe previously served as Chief Minority Counsel to Congress during the impeachment proceedings of President Clinton and as Special Counsellor to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva.

"We are delighted to add a partner with Abbe's ability, experience, and track record of success to our formidable litigation platform," said Tom Fitzgerald, Winston's chairman. "Abbe's arrival will enhance our reputation in both Washington and New York."

Abbe's decision to join the firm was driven by his long standing friendship with Co-Executive Chairman Jeffrey Kessler, with whom he went to college and law school.

"The opportunity to practice at Winston with its extraordinary litigation capabilities and reputation, and the opportunity to work closely with Jeffrey Kessler with whom I started my legal career, was something I simply couldn't pass up. This is an exciting next chapter in my career," said Abbe.

Abbe's roster of high-profile clients include public officials such as Governors George Pataki (NY) and Jim Gibbons (Nev.); Senators John Edwards (NC) and John Ensign (Nev.); entertainment stars like Sean Combs; and national and international companies, including Goldman Sachs, Rockwell Automation, GNC, and Star Scientific. Among his notable recent matters, Abbe represents Presidential Senior Advisor Jared Kushner in the investigation of alleged Russian collusion during the Trump campaign and the successful eleven-week trial of criminal charges against sitting Senator Bob Menendez.

"High-profile white collar defense has been a mainstay of Winston's litigation practice for more than 30 years. With a renowned trial lawyer like Abbe joining our existing national and international practices, the firm has solidified its place as one of the premiere litigation and white collar defense firms in the world," said the firm's co-executive chairman Dan Webb.

Winston was recently named a "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360 and a National Tier 1 firm in Criminal Defense: White Collar by U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" in 2018. Composed of more than 100 attorneys across 11 domestic and international offices, the team includes more than a dozen former U.S. Attorneys and Assistant U.S. Attorneys.

Abbe joins nine other Chambers USA-ranked white collar lawyers at Winston, one of the country's largest groups. His recent recognitions include being named a White Collar Trailblazer and one of the country's 100 Most Influential Trial Lawyers by National Law Journal.

Abbe's arrival at Winston marks the second major lateral acquisition for the firm's Washington office this year. In early February, the firm welcomed an industry-leading energy and infrastructure group from Norton Rose Fulbright LLP with four partners and three of counsel in Washington. These recent additions build on Winston's record year of growth in 2017 where the firm brought on the most lateral partners of any AmLaw200 firm according to ALM Intelligence, including Winston's Washington Co-Managing Partner David Rogers who joined with eleven partners from McDermott Will & Emery in July 2017.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

