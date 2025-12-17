Nationally Renowned Anesthesiology Physician-Scientist and Clinical Operations Leader David Mintz, MD, PhD, Named Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at the UM School of Medicine

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Maryland School of Medicine Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, along with University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) President Bert O'Malley, MD, today announced the appointment of C. David Mintz, MD, PhD, to be the next Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, and Chief of the Anesthesiology Clinical Service ("Chief of Anesthesiology") at UMMC. Dr. Mintz, a neuroanesthesiologist and nationally recognized leader in research, education, and perioperative operations, will be installed as the Martin Helrich Endowed Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology. He will begin his new position in July, 2026.

Dr. Mintz brings an extraordinary record of achievement in clinical care, research, and education. He is currently Vice Chair for Clinical Operations in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine. In this capacity, he oversees anesthesiology services across three hospitals and two ambulatory surgery centers, managing approximately 125 anesthetizing locations. He also serves as Executive Director for Perioperative Strategy for the Johns Hopkins Health System. In these roles, he has led transformative initiatives to improve financial performance, employee satisfaction, efficiency, quality, safety, and patient experience.

Dr. Mintz is a leading expert in neurosurgical anesthesiology with a clinical focus on anesthetic management for intracranial neurosurgery, neurovascular surgery, and complex spine procedures. He served for seven years as Division Chief for Neuroanesthesiology at Johns Hopkins and founded its fellowship program in the subspecialty. He has mentored several dozen neuroanesthesiology junior faculty and fellows, several of whom are now in leadership positions in academic anesthesiology around the country, shaping the next generation of neuroanesthesia specialists.

Dr. Mintz is also a highly accomplished physician-scientist. He has authored more than 75 scholarly works and his laboratory has been supported by 15 years of continuous NIH funding as well as funding from foundation and industry sources. Dr. Mintz's primary focus is on understanding how early developmental exposure to anesthetics and sedatives disrupts brain circuity formation--a critical area of research with implications for pediatric perioperative and intensive care. Dr. Mintz has made numerous contributions to academic anesthesiology. Highlights include his current role as an Associate Editor for Anesthesiology, the official journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and his long history of contributions to the Association of University Anesthesiologists, where he served on and chaired the Scientific Advisory Board and is now a member of the governing Council.

As an educator, Dr. Mintz has been recognized with multiple teaching awards for both clinical and didactic education of residents and fellows. He has a strong commitment to training developing scientists in anesthesiology. He is the PI and Director of the Hopkins T32 Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Program, fostering research training for future physician-scientists.

"Dr. Mintz is the ultimate 'triple threat' in academic medicine. He is an exceptional clinician, NIH RO1 funded neuroscientist, and educator who directs a successful T32 physician-scientist training grant. His vision will propel our Department of Anesthesiology into a new era of innovation and excellence," said Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, who is also Vice President, Medical Affairs, UM Baltimore, and the John Z. and Akiko Distinguished Professor and Dean. "His expertise in neuroanesthesiology, groundbreaking research in brain development and perioperative medicine, and proven ability to lead complex clinical operations make him uniquely suited to advance our department's mission and expand its national prominence."

Dean Gladwin added: "I would like to extend my appreciation to Matthew Tulis, MD, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, for his leadership as Interim Chair until Dr. Mintz's arrival. Also, my sincere thanks to Frank Henn, MD, Chair of Orthopaedics, and the Search Committee for their tremendous work with a highly competitive pool of candidates. We are all extremely pleased with the selection of Dr. Mintz."

In addition to his role as Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, Dr. Mintz will play an important role in the University of Maryland Medicine Institute for Neuroscience Discovery (UM-MIND), the School of Medicine's multi-disciplinary, multi-departmental neuroscience research institute. He will also be involved in the Shock Trauma and Anesthesiology Organized Research Center (STAR), collaborating with Tom Scalea, the Honorable Francis X. Kelly, Distinguished Professor in Trauma and Physician in Chief, at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and System Chief for Critical Care Services at the University of Maryland Medical System. The Center facilitates translational research in areas related to trauma, tissue injury, critical care, and anesthesiology.

"Dr. Mintz's exceptional leadership, operational acumen and clinical expertise made him a clear choice for this vital role which touches many aspects of care delivery," said Dr. O'Malley, UMMC President, who is also Executive Vice President of Academic Health for the University of Maryland Medical System. "We welcome the valuable insight and innovation mindset he will bring to elevating our quality initiatives and fostering a culture of excellence."

Dr. Mintz earned his combined MD/PhD degree at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, followed by residency training in anesthesiology at Columbia University, where he served as Chief Resident and was inducted into the prestigious Virginia Apgar Research Society. After completing fellowship training in neuroanesthesiology and a T32 research fellowship, he was appointed to the faculty at Columbia prior to his move to Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Mintz currently resides in the Cromwell Valley neighborhood of Towson. His wife, Liz Proctor, is the Director of Library Services and Upper School Librarian at the Park School of Baltimore, and he has two sons, aged 10 and 14.

"I am honored and very excited to join the Department of Anesthesiology and the broader University of Maryland School of Medicine, Medical Center, and Medical System community," said Dr. Mintz. "The Department has a fantastic culture and an illustrious history. I cannot imagine a better opportunity to help shape the future of clinical care, education, and discovery in anesthesiology. I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, and learners to build on past successes and to reach for new heights in our shared goals."

The School of Medicine's Department of Anesthesiology is currently ranked #14 in the nation among all medical schools in the most recent Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research with more than $6 million in NIH-funded research.

