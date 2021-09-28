Nationally Renowned CEO and Leadership Coach Debuts Book Challenging Leaders to Transform Work Communities: 'Remote Leadership'

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing announces the release of Remote Leadership: How to Accelerate Achievement and Create a Community in a Work-From-Home World, the debut book from CEO, entrepreneur, leadership coach, and writer David Pachter, co-founder of JumpCrew.

In March 2020, companies around the world awoke to a new work-from-home reality. After three years of explosive growth and on the verge of profitability, the team at JumpCrew found themselves in the same, tough position as many others. Leaders who had previously relied on presence to motivate and inspire became powerless, and employees who benefited from the sense of community unique to the traditional workplace became isolated. Remote Leadership is the story of this defining moment: the realization that the only way forward was to carry in-person culture into this new virtual world and embrace a geographically diverse workforce.

An in-depth look at what it means to be a leader when the conventional role is being challenged, Remote Leadership answers the question: how can a company whose success was tied to its office camaraderie and culture of accountability, collaboration, and face-to-face interaction not only survive but thrive in the new future of work?

Author David Pachter founded his first company at twenty-three years old, and it failed in its first week of operation. He is now the executive chairman of a grou p of companies, including JumpCrew and YouNow . He regularly speaks with leaders and entrepreneurs about overcoming the challenges of building teams and managing a remote or hybrid workforce. His coaching has helped countless executives develop communities of people that work together and accelerate achievement. He has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Worth and has appeared on Fox News.

Called "an important book for the post-pandemic business world" by entrepreneur and author Verne Harnish, and "a mission-critical handbook for all leaders," by Navy SEAL commander, business founder, and bestselling author Alden Mills, Remote Leadership teaches readers that growth only comes when you step out of your comfort zone, and that to lead you must be willing to look within.

Remote Leadership is available via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and wherever books are sold. Learn more at www.davidpachter.com.

