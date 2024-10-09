NATIONALLY RENOWNED FERTILITY EXPERTS DEBUT NORTHERN UTAH'S FIRST REPRODUCTIVE CLINIC TO OFFER HOLISTIC SERVICES THAT ADDRESS UNMET NEEDS OF PEOPLE WHO ASPIRE TO BUILD FAMILIES

Wellnest's Integrated Fertility Solutions Support Individuals on Their Path to Parenthood in a Region with Limited Access to Fertility Care and Long Wait Lists for Patients.

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Because Ogden, Utah is the third largest community in the U.S. without access to contemporary fertility care, Wellnest , a new state-of-the-art fertility clinic, is launching its Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services center here. Now open for initial patient care with virtual appointments, the physical clinic will debut in early 2025 at 1491 East Ridgeline Drive, South Ogden, serving as a center for comprehensive fertility solutions with a lab on site. The Ogden location is the first of several clinics being planned in secondary markets around the U.S. where people have little to no access to fertility care.

A panel of nationally renowned experts in the field of reproductive medicine provides a wide range of fertility-related medical services in addition to holistic services. They are committed to helping people navigate their fertility journeys with empathy, respect, and the highest standards of medical excellence through personalized treatment plans, resourceful use of technology, and a supportive network of highly qualified professionals. Wellnest's medical team is led by Dr. Nastaran Foyouzi, a highly respected specialist in reproductive endocrinology and medical genetics and Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Nicole Noyes, MD, FACOG, a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist with more than 30 years of experience. They are joined by a compassionate, dedicated care team for each patient.

"Our work in Ogden will serve as a catalyst for change when it comes to nationwide accessibility to fertility care," says Wellnest's Medical Director, Dr. Nastaran Foyouzi, who is board-certified in both Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility and Human/Medical Genetics. "There are correctable causes to the infertility puzzle. With the foremost clinical experts in our field working together, we are focused broadly on infertility and integrate our approach for patients with general wellness and mental health resources, helping to remove any isolation or shame that can be part of this emotional trek."

Fertility can be incredibly complex, and each person's experience is unique. Wellnest exists to make the path to parenthood a hopeful and transformative journey that is both accessible and affordable while upholding the principles of trustworthiness, compassion, mindfulfulness, and resourcefulness. While most local fertility providers' focus is solely on the medical aspects, Wellnest's team brings together supplemental services such as mental health, nutrition, stress relief and more, offering a complete fertility hub. Wellnest services include the only onsite cutting-edge embryology lab in the Weber-Davis County region, fertility diagnostics testing, IVF care, intrauterine insemination, fertility preservation, health and nutrition classes, and wrap-around support services like yoga, acupuncture, mental health care, counseling and more.

Maintaining a safe fertility services laboratory is paramount to ensuring safety and success for Wellnest's patients. A proactive approach to risk mitigation involves implementing robust systems designed to alleviate risks at every step of the IVF process. Through cutting-edge technology, continuous monitoring, and vigorous safety protocols, Wellnest enacts every measure to maintain the highest standards for providing a secure environment for embryo development. Wellnest professionals maintain a pristine lab environment by minimizing disturbance with advanced monitoring technology, monitoring samples with cryostorage, and carefully securing lab access. The care team adheres to a comprehensive set of operating procedures and undergoes rigorous training and continuing education programs.

One in eight couples in the United States has difficulty conceiving or carrying a pregnancy, and many of those couples do not have access to Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Services. And even as the demand for fertility services increases, 20 million women in the U.S. do not live within a geographic area that offers ART services, including the Northern Utah region. That's why Wellnest chose Ogden as the birthplace of its mission to provide holistic fertility care to families nationwide.

"Our patient–centered approach delivers a fulfilling fertility care experience that revolves around our clients' personalized needs," adds Wellnest's Chief Medical Officer, Nicole Noyes, MD, FACOG. "Everyone deserves to be educated and assisted in their fertility care. We are here to listen and treat people with empathy and a holistic approach to determine what options are right for them. We truly believe that healthcare is local, and we look forward to demonstrating our commitment to Ogden and giving back to the community."

Utah's fertility rate decreased by 25 percent from 2010 to 2022, one of the fastest declines in the nation. This is primarily due to reduced birth rates in women ages 20 to 24. Economic factors such as housing and childcare costs, people postponing marriage and childbearing influence fertility rate declines. The need for more services in northern Utah is at peak level. The Ogden/Clearfield area is one of the top three centers in the U.S. without direct access to an IVF clinic. Typical wait times for local providers range between three to five months. Wellnest seeks to change that by making everyone's path to parenthood both accessible and affordable.

"Fertility care is a hot national topic right now. It is encouraging that many public figures courageously share their stories of family building to help normalize the prevalence of fertility challenges," says Heather West, CEO of Wellnest. "Nationwide, roughly 10 percent of the population suffers from infertility. By starting this well-funded medical practice in Ogden, we will truly understand the landscape here and then have a larger impact across the country, helping more people realize their dream of becoming parents."

