Nationally Renowned Investigator Releases New Book Solving The Identity of D.B. Cooper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Koenig, a forensic linguist, former Michigan State Police investigator, and lead investigator on the Jimmy Hoffa case, has written Getting the Truth: I am D.B. Cooper. The book, published by Grand Rapids, MI-based Principia Media, professionally assesses the evidence that was presented to the publisher by Carl Laurin, D. B. Cooper's lifelong friend, after his own 20-year investigation. In May 2018, Principia Media announced the identity of the infamous skyjacker, D.B. Cooper, at a press conference: Detroit native Walter Reca. In 1971, D.B. Cooper skyjacked a plane and jumped with $200,000, never to be seen again.

Getting The Truth: I Am D.B. Cooper by Joe Koenig

Getting the Truth: I am D.B. Cooper will be available at Amazon, local bookstores, and www.TheRealDBCooper.com starting January 15, 2019. The 352-page book retails for $19.95, and an audio version will be available in March 2019.

In his book, Koenig painstakingly evaluates all of the evidence, based upon his years of training and professional experience. As part of his review, he read many FBI reports from the FBI Vault. He looked for consistencies with the evidence, including more than three hours of taped confession by Reca to Laurin detailing his skyjacking details and his post-hijacking adventures; an eyewitness who corroborates and confirms details in that confession; and countless documents that also substantiate the claims.

After spending two years meticulously assessing all the evidence provided by Laurin, analyzing the confession and witness statements, interviewing key witnesses, and comparing evidence and declarations in the confession to the FBI's evidence and reports, Koenig concludes: "I am convinced: Walt Peca, a.k.a. Walt Reca, is D.B. Cooper."

Koenig will begin a book tour that starts at Schuler Books in Grand Rapids, MI on January 16, then on January 17 at Nicola's Books in Ann Arbor, MI, and on January 22 at Schuler Books in Okemos, MI. The Q&A will begin at 7PM, with the book signing to begin at 8PM.

In Getting the Truth: I am D.B. Cooper, Koenig details his investigation and findings, the reasoning and basis for those findings, and provides entertaining and illuminating insight into cold-case investigations. Former FBI Agents, former Federal and State Prosecutors, and former heads of Federal, State, and Local Police Agencies agree with Koenig's conclusion.

"Joe Koenig's exceptional ability to gather and analyze information from key witnesses and documents has resulted in a truly compelling case that Walt Reca is the 'real' D.B. Cooper." (Kathleen L. McChesney, retired Executive Assistant Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation)

"…If I were the Prosecuting Attorney in Oakland County and this hijacking occurred within my jurisdiction, based on the investigative work of Joe Koenig, I would charge Walt Reca with the hijacking of the Northwest Orient Flight 305 on November 24, 1971." (L. Brooks Patterson, former Prosecuting Attorney in Oakland County, Michigan)

The investigation was spearheaded by Principia Media after being approached by Reca's best friend, Carl Laurin. Laurin released his memoir, D.B. Cooper & Me: A Criminal, A Spy, My Best Friend, in May 2018 telling the story of his friendship with Reca. The skyjacking was only the beginning for Reca, as he later went on to become a high-level covert intelligence operative. Principia Media also released an investigative documentary D.B. Cooper: The Real Story.

SOURCE Principia Media

