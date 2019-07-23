Nationally Renowned Scottsdale Weight Loss Center Launches Telemedicine Program Expanding Patients' Access to Successful Obesity Treatment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 160 million people in the United States are overweight. Numerous studies have shown that do-it-yourself diets usually fail, and access to physicians with expertise in obesity is limited. Patients using the Scottsdale Weight Loss Center (SWLC) Jumpstart Program with a BMI of 40-45 (about 50-75 lbs. overweight) lost 47.4 lbs. at one year*.

Physicians in Scottsdale, Arizona, are bringing state-of-the-art personalized and physician-directed medical weight loss right into their patients' homes and offices. They currently practice in eight states, with plans to expand access to more states in the next few months.

Scottsdale Weight Loss Center in Arizona has launched a telemedicine program called "video visits," providing all of the tools currently offered to patients who come into the office. "Our patients receive personalized medical diets, education, accountability and even weight loss medications if they need them. Our patients love the ability to get medical care where they want it and when they want it," says Craig Primack, MD.

"With video visits, patients go about their normal day, taking a quick break away from their work or school to virtually meet with the doctor every week, saving potentially an hour or more of driving and time waiting to see the doctor. Our patients tell us they feel just as accountable and successful as they do when they are in the same exam room," says Robert Ziltzer, MD.

"Most Americans do not have access to certified obesity medicine physicians providing reputable comprehensive medical weight loss, and video visits bring weight-loss treatment to a greater number of people in need," according to SWLC physician Paul Sarmiento, MD, a doctor who has extensive experience with telemedicine.

With all five of its doctors certified in obesity medicine, Scottsdale Weight Loss Center has treated patients with weight struggles, helping them lose more than 252,000 lbs. over more than 13 years at their four centers located in and around Arizona. Their doctors have been featured in numerous national media such as Dr. Oz Show, Harper's Bazaar, Huffington Post, Health.com and more.

Dr. Primack and Dr. Ziltzer are co-authors of Amazon's bestseller Chasing Diets: Stop the Endless Search and Discover the Solution .

*WEIGHT LOSS DISCLAIMER: Medical weight loss program results vary between individuals depending on initial weight, existing medical conditions and adherence to prescribed treatments. Speak to a Scottsdale Weight Loss Obesity Medicine Specialist about the results that can be expected.

