Nationally Renowned Wildlife Artist, James Corwin, Expands Artistic Mission

Montana Artist Emphasizes Wildlife Conservation

MISSOULA, Mont., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James Corwin Studio is a new addition to the business community in downtown Missoula. In the window display of the art deco-styled Florence Hotel Building at 111 N. Higgins Ave., Ste. 108, passersby may find representations of delicately painted bison in misty snow drifts or a little red fox observing a bumblebee hovering above mountain wildflowers. Inside, they will find an ever-expanding menagerie of wildlife prints and originals created by Missoula artist James Corwin. Among the paintings on display, Corwin can often be seen at the easel amid a bouquet of paintbrushes and listening to music while at working on his newest creation.

Artist James Corwin hangs a print piece based on one of his detailed original paintings at his new studio in Missoula, Montana. Corwin's new piece, The Big and the Small, is a meditation on appreciating both the big and small creatures that bless our planet.

For Corwin, bringing people together with wildlife through art has been a singular passion. His worldly travels have brought him face-to-face with animals of the African savannah in the east and those in the Rocky Mountains in the West. His portraits of the African White Rhino, Roger, and the famous grizzly bear matriarch of Grand Teton National Park, 399, show his desire to give voice to our world's wildlife in a way that compels viewers to remember and show compassion. His peaceful pairings of large mammals like moose and bears with the smaller creatures of the animal kingdom signify the harmonious balance of the natural world.

Corwin's work goes beyond aesthetics as well, being used as a tool to garner support for protecting natural spaces. His piece, The Wildest Place, was accepted as a new Montana license plate option in 2025. Revenue from its sale helps fund the wilderness stewardship efforts of the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. This non-profit assists with forest trail cleanup and connecting youth to outdoor activities. Appropriately, The Wildest Place features an idealistic view of a herd of elk and cottonwood trees at the base of Trapper Peak in Montana's Bitterroot Mountains.

James Corwin Studio is different from Corwin's other brick-and-mortar gallery ventures in the past. The Missoula location exclusively features his own work. Under new ownership, Corwin Galleries in Hamilton, Montana, remains dedicated to featuring local and regional artists from the Bitterroot Valley and beyond while Corwin continues to offer guidance and Paint Night classes.

While Corwin paints from the heart, he does business by the numbers, appearing in galleries across the United States. Young for having such an extensive catalogue, the artist is active across multiple online sales platforms and social media sites, where he is responsive and accessible to potential collectors near and far.

James Corwin Studio caters to avid original art collectors and those just beginning their art collection journeys. Commission pieces are available upon request, and prints are priced to fit any budget. To learn more about Corwin's artistic journey or to sign up for a Paint Night class today, stop in at the studio or visit James Corwin Fine Art online at jamescorwin.com.

James Corwin Fine Art

406-529-6047

[email protected]

