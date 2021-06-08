Nationally Respected Clinician, Speaker, and Advocate Chase Bannister Named Senior Vice President for Community Engagement for The Recently Merged Eating Disorders Programs The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative

"Chase is a highly respected leader in the field of eating disorders care," said Dave Willcutts, CEO of The Emily Program and of the merged company. "We are delighted that he has agreed to join us in this critical new role, which leverages his strengths as an outstanding connector and one of the nation's most effective ambassadors for eating disorders awareness. In addition, as a founder of Veritas Collaborative, Chase is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge builder as we continue to integrate the best practices of our two organizations."

Bannister is a key figure in the eating disorders treatment community. A licensed clinical social worker, he is credentialed as a certified eating disorders specialist by the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp), and was elected inaugural president of the North Carolina iaedp Foundation Chapter. Bannister is an active member of the Academy for Eating Disorders, the REDC Consortium Ethics Committee and Advisory Board, and the Eating Disorders Leadership Summit. He serves as president of the board of directors for the Eating Disorders Coalition for Research, Policy & Action.

Bannister is also a well-known speaker and advocate, having delivered national educational presentations on eating disorders and provided expert guidance to the U.S. Congress, numerous federal agencies, and multiple White House administrations over the past decade. Since 2017, Bannister has been a sought-after advisor on health care policy through his firm, Bannister Consultancy LLC. Prior to that, he served as founder, senior vice president, and chief strategy and clinical integrity officer at Veritas Collaborative.

"I am honored to step into this role just as The Emily Program and Veritas, two of the nation's leading eating disorders programs, have joined forces to bring more care to more people," Bannister said. "I am pleased to accept a role that utilizes my knowledge of both programs, extensive relationships in the eating disorders treatment community, and national speaking experience. I look forward to working with this organization's exceptional team to accelerate its position as an industry-leading voice in the eating disorders field for many years to come."

Collectively, The Emily Program and Veritas currently have 20 locations across Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, with outpatient individual, group, and family services; intensive outpatient programs; partial hospital programs; residential programs; and inpatient care — with various gender-inclusive programs focused on addressing the needs of children, adolescents, and adults.

About The Emily Program

The Emily Program's vision is a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight and body image, where everyone with an eating disorder can experience recovery. The Emily Program, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, was founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, Ph.D., L.P., after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, The Emily Program provides exceptional, individualized care for people with eating disorders of all ages and genders leading to recovery from eating disorders, incorporating individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, and more — with locations in Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

About Veritas Collaborative

Veritas Collaborative, based in Durham, North Carolina, is a national healthcare system for the treatment of eating disorders, with locations in Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. Veritas provides a full continuum of care for individuals of all ages, including inpatient, acute residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient care, and multidisciplinary eating disorders (MED) assessment clinics, in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Veritas is determined to change the eating disorders field so that all persons with eating disorders, their families, and their communities have access to best-practice care, ongoing support through our alumni and family advocacy programs, and helpful resources on the journey to recovery. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 855-875-5812 or visit veritascollaborative.com.

