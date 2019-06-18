Nationally Syndicated Personality Alex 'El Genio' Lucas to Celebrate 30th Year Career Anniversary With All-Star Concert

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC Media, a leading Spanish-language media company, announced today that it will be hosting a one-of-a-kind concert spectacle to celebrate Alex Lucas' 30th Year Career Anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the iconic Pico Rivera Sports Arena. This unique event will feature 20 of the most renowned artists and bands, with an expected attendance of over 10,000 of his loyal fans. Tickets are now on sale at www.misboletos.com.

"I am truly honored and humbled with this celebration that will commemorate these past 30 years in what has truly been my passion," says Alex Lucas. "I cannot be filled with any more joy than to be able to celebrate this moment with all my beautiful and loving radio listeners and followers."

"Thirty years in the broadcast career is a milestone that very few people can say they have accomplished," says MLC Media CEO Carlos Moncada. "Alex is not only talented but he is genuinely an amazing human being that deserves to be recognized for this remarkable accomplishment and we at MLC Media couldn't be happier than to celebrate with him."

Recognized as "The Most Family-Friendly Show," El Show de Alex "El Genio" Lucas is a family show that encompasses powerful inspirational life messages reaching the hearts of all its listeners. Alex's genuine sense of helping his Hispanic community, famous reflections and relatable audience stories demonstrate his loyal and extensive audience reach across both borders.

Alex Lucas has been recognized by the renowned broadcast institutions with awards including Medalla de Cortez, Spanish Personality of the Year, Champions Award, Recipient of "The Gold Mic," Personality of the Year, On-Air Personality of the Year and many more.

About MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish-language syndicated programs across 500-plus stations in the U.S. and Mexico. Its premier programs include El Show de Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Armida y La Flaka, El Show de Chiquibaby, El Cotorreo con Carlos Alvarez, La Diva de Mexico, Rollo Deportivo con Ricardo Celis, El Show de Toño and Somos Ana Alicia y Julieta that currently reach over 10 million people monthly with radio and social media.

www.mlcsmedia.com

For Syndication Sales, Contact: Jose Villafañe at jose@mlcsmedia.com

For Syndication Affiliations, Contact: David Bello at david@enelaire.audio

