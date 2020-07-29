NationalReview.com Launches New Section to Cover Business, Finance, and Economics from a NATIONAL REVIEW sensibility

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, NATIONAL REVIEW (NR) and National Review Institute (NRI) launched a new initiative: Capital Matters (NRCM), including a new section on NATIONALREVIEW.COM featuring daily commentary and analysis on business, finance, and economics with a distinctly NR sensibility, and complementary NRI-sponsored events, webinars, forums, and conference calls.

"National Review has been engaged in the fight for free markets for decades, but given the renewed intensity of the assault against them, we are calling in reinforcements in the form of Capital Matters, which will be energetic, vigilant, and fearless," said Rich Lowry, National Review Editor in Chief.

Through charts, infographics, and timely commentary from well-known financiers, economists, entrepreneurs, business people, and other specialists, the objective of this initiative is to change the terms of debate over our country's economic future for the better.

"Despite the uncertain economic times, we are keeping our strategic growth goals for this project because of its relevance and importance. In the same spirit that led William F. Buckley Jr. to found National Review, National Review Institute is proud to collaborate on this new project to explain, defend, and celebrate capitalism. With so much misinformation and misunderstanding of capitalism, National Review Capital Matters will serve to elevate the voices and amplify the message of those who defend economic liberty." Lindsay Craig, President of National Review Institute.

"In the past 30 years, more people have been lifted out of extreme poverty than in all prior human history," said Peter J. Travers, NRI Board of Trustees Chairman. "This accomplishment is the direct consequence of capitalist policies that support personal capital formation, international trade, and market allocation of capital. These reforms, under perennial assault—now even by some 'conservatives'—will be elucidated and celebrated by National Review Capital Matters."

At the helm of this initiative is NRI's newest fellow and National Review Capital Matters Editor, Andrew Stuttaford, who had a long career in finance and has also been writing for National Review for decades, and Kevin Hassett, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, who will serve as NRCM senior advisor.

"The battle of ideas is not won by default," Stuttaford said. "At a time when free markets are under attack not only by the left, but by some on the right, there are too few spaces remaining for those who dissent. The National Review Capital Matters initiative intends to push back against the creation of an intellectual, corporate, and political regime where free markets are either the enemy or an afterthought, by becoming a platform for writers, economists, business people and others to explore, explain, and make the case for an idea of individual enterprise that is, in turn, inextricably linked to the principle of individual freedom."

This new section comes on the heels of a wide range of enhancements at National Review, from adding a newsroom and podcasts to new all-digital content on NRPlus, said National Review Publisher Garrett Bewkes.

"Since early 2017, our team has been working tirelessly to expand the defense of our nation's principles through increasing our digital footprint and delivering our audiences the highest quality news and conservative political opinion journalism steeped in facts, not just what's popular," Bewkes said. "Now, sensing that we are very much repeating US 1950's & 1960's history, the launch of Capital Matters in this moment serves as the next great addition to our quickly growing subject coverage and increased daily content production, while providing a timely and much needed response to the campaigns of disinformation and revisionist history coming from our mass media regarding socialism. Capital Matters allows us to continue to expand our reach by tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of new monthly readers as we broaden our offering to the wider tent of conservatism in areas of fiscal policy."

NR and NRI hosted a discussion yesterday evening featuring Lindsay Craig, National Review Institute President; Peter J. Travers, National Review Institute Board of Trustees Chairman; Andrew Stuttaford, National Review Capital Matters editor and NRI fellow; Kevin Hassett, National Review Capital Matters senior advisor; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review senior editor and NRI fellow; Kevin D. Williamson, National Review roving correspondent and NRI fellow and led by Rich Lowry, National Review editor in chief. More information on Capital Matters and the launch video can be viewed here: https://nrinstitute.org/capital-matters/

NRI is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), journalistic think tank, established to advance the conservative principles William F. Buckley Jr. championed and complement the mission of National Review magazine, including by supporting and promoting NR's top talent. NRI was founded by Bill Buckley in 1991, 36 years after launching National Review. In 2015, National Review, Inc. became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Institute.

