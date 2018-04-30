Nationalux to Present the World's First AR Music Service Platform for Mobile Devices

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nationalux Research Center (Director:philip-Ha, www.nationalux.org), the first AR music service platform supplier, newly presented Aron Player, an AR music service platform for IOS.
ARON Player features a special new technology that embodies the reflection angle of each sound to offer a delicate and rich surround-sound effect, in addition to its existing sound play function that perceives the direction, volume and time-lag of the sounds by partitioning all regular mp3s into 5.1-7.1 multi-channel audio signal.
Also, it delivers a more powerful sound with individual equalizer function in addition to its existing sound control function by a simple touch or a hand motion.
ARON Music Service will be launched on this coming June and is available on both AR settings and regular mobile settings.
This technology was awarded gold medal at the 46th Geneva International Invention Exhibition in the field of software.
