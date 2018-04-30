Nationalux to Present the World's First AR Music Service Platform for Mobile Devices

Also, it delivers a more powerful sound with individual equalizer function in addition to its existing sound control function by a simple touch or a hand motion.

ARON Music Service will be launched on this coming June and is available on both AR settings and regular mobile settings.

This technology was awarded gold medal at the 46th Geneva International Invention Exhibition in the field of software.

