Nations Around the Globe Shift to Renewable Energy in Order to Meet Clean Energy Initiatives

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most non-renewable energy sources come from fossil fuels, which are primarily coal, petroleum, and natural gas. Carbon is the main element found in fossil fuels, and due to the length of time it takes for fossil fuels to develop, they are considered non-renewable resources. Research has linked the constant use of fossil fuels to substantially damaging air and water conditions, public health, wildlife, and increasing global warming emissions as the constant emission of carbon dioxide adds onto greenhouse effect, which ultimately affects the temperature of the Earth. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has also highlighted that greenhouse gases emitted from human activities are the most significant driver of observed climate change since the mid-20th century. In the U.S., greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans increased by 7% from 1990 to 2014. However, since 2005, the total U.S. greenhouse gas emission has decreased by 7%. However, carbon dioxide continues to accounts for the majority of the U.S.'s emission and most of the greenhouse gas increase since the 1990s. Currently, electricity generation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., followed by transportation and as a result, many governments worldwide are launching initiatives to combat this growing concern. Numerous countries have already launched plans to switch to clean energy in order to mitigate the worsening consequences of carbon dioxide emissions. Primarily, most of these nations are preparing and establishing clean energy plants to harness naturally occurring energy from elements such as solar, wind, and hydro. However, due to the limited geographic occurrence of wind and hydro, most are moving towards adopting solar energy. According to data compiled by Allied Market Research, the global energy industry was valued at USD 86 Billion in 2015. By 2022, the market is expected to reach USD 422 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 24.1% from 2016 to 2022. Cleanspark, Inc. (OTC: CLSK), SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR), Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE).

Solar energy is power collected from the sun and is then converted into thermal or electric energy, according to Solar Energy Industries Association. The Association highlights that solar energy is the cleanest and most abundant source of renewable energy available as solar technologies can harness power derived from the sun and store it within energy storage solutions. Consumers can use solar energy for various applications such as generating electricity, providing light, or heating water. There are three main ways to harness solar energy: photovoltaics, solar heating and cooling, and concentrating solar power. Photovoltaics generate electricity directly from the sunlight through an electronic process. The collected sunlight can power anything from small applications like a mobile device to larger objects such as homes. Solar heating and cooling and concentrating solar power applications both use the heat generated by the sun to power applications. Most homeowners and business are more interested in photovoltaics and solar heating and cooling, while utilities and large-scale energy projects are interested in the latter. Typically, the solar energy technologies store the harnessed energy in storage solutions and consumers can then use the stored energy continuously even if the sun is not shining. Moreover, even if it is a cloudy or rainy day, solar panels can still work effectively through reflected or partial light. "Solar energy is a major renewable energy source with the potential to meet many of the challenges facing the world. There are many reasons to promote its share in the energy market. This power source is increasing in popularity because it is versatile with many benefits to people and the environment," said Vijayalaxmi Kinhal, Ecologist, B.Sc. Agriculture, M.S. Ecology and Environment Sciences. "The importance of solar energy is sure to play a big role in saving the environment, helping people socially and economically, and creating jobs and research."

Cleanspark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK) earlier this month announced that, "it has achieved government acceptance of its solar plus storage microgrid located at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Camp Pendleton is the major West Coast base of the United States Marine Corps and is one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the US. It is located on the Southern California coast, in San Diego County. Completed by general contractor Bethel-Webcor JV, the Communications Information Systems (C.I.S.) Operations Complex includes a data center, headquarters facility, maintenance and supply warehouse, and related communications infrastructure. The complete project receives backup power from UPS and traditional standby generators provided by other contractors. A subset of the critical loads are served by CleanSpark's advanced solar plus storage microgrid offering perpetual off-grid 100% renewable driven energy security through an all iron flow battery DC coupled with solar photovoltaic generation located on both carport shade structures and the buildings' roofs. CleanSpark was responsible for the optimization, design, engineering, and deployment of the solar plus storage microgrid which shows grid as backup can be a reality.

CleanSpark is in the process of evaluating several solar plus storage microgrid projects for defense, municipal, commercial and industrial use cases to provide benefits including energy savings, energy security, and sustainability. Recently, CleanSpark secured $20 million in financing to support Energy Savings Agreements on similar projects. Project developers and property owners with late stage developments are encouraged to inquire about financing opportunities by emailing info@cleanspark.com

The Problem

The defense community has well developed specifications for critical power support at important facilities. Just as technology continues to develop, these specifications for traditional fossil fuel driven standby systems continue to evolve. The C.I.S. Operations Complex has deployed a 100% renewable critical power microgrid to support critical loads and unlock many benefits including:

Eliminate expensive UPS and standby generation systems.

Make distributed resources available in normal operation in lieu of stand-by systems.

Provide perpetual renewable driven energy security.

Improve power quality to sensitive equipment.

Reduce both first cost and operational expenses.

The Solution

CleanSpark's innovative team of cross-functional disciplines collaborated with ESS Inc. to deliver the first Solar PV, DC Coupled, Iron-Flow battery deployment in history. This solution operates in off-grid mode by default with the grid serving as backup. The configuration maximizes:

Generation to storage efficiency

Harvesting previously unusable solar power at early and late points in the day through DC charging

System lifetime through non-degrading, non-toxic, and non-flammable battery chemistry

Anthony Vastola, SVP of Projects for CleanSpark, said, "There have been quite a few technology achievements on this project, but what excites me the most is the functional outcome. This is a hybrid Zero Net Energy facility incorporating both off-grid and grid connected renewable generation that work together to support project economics while also providing energy security. With strong system modelling, innovative engineering expertise, and effective microgrid control, we believe economics and energy security should go together."

The Configuration

The first project to receive CleanSpark's latest mPulse DER Energy Manager, operational intelligence is co-located with the microgrid offering resilient communications disconnected operation and increased cyber-security leveraging its hybrid-cloud configuration. The on-site generation solution includes separating the building loads so that the priority loads are on the islanded system and non-priority loads are served from the utility with each renewable asset interacting with the grid based on mode of operation.

The System

Location: Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Description: Renewable Microgrid Features: Microgrid Controller - mPulse DER Energy Manager

Automated Monitoring and Control

Dynamic Data Visualization

Measurement and Verification

Alerts and Alarms

Analysis View

Power Quality Monitoring of both Islanded Microgrid and Utility Grid

Cyber-security hardening Modes: Islanded, Grid Connected Renewable: 90 kW Solar PV (Islanded Operation)

60 kW Solar PV (Grid Connected)

Zero Net Energy (ZNE) Facility Storage: 400 kWh Iron-Flow Battery – ESS Inc.

Matthew Schultz, CleanSpark's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'This new project builds upon our previous successes at Camp Pendleton including the Critical Power Fractal Grid commissioned in 2014 in partnership with the California Energy Commission. CleanSpark answered the call to deploy our innovative system and is honored to support the mission of our brave service members while continuing to build value for our shareholders.'"

Also this month Cleanspark, Inc. announced that it has, "released a production version of its Microgrid Value Stream Optimizer (mVSO). This proprietary technology combines high level analytics of multiple PV arrangements and storage solutions to help customers save substantial amounts of money on their utility costs. CleanSpark's monitoring and control platform, mPulse, uses patented forecasting and real-time optimization logic to effectively translate the Microgrid solution configured through mVSO into long-term and effective operation of an installed Microgrid.

Matthew Schultz, CleanSpark's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The foundation of this mVSO platform is CleanSpark's industry-leading experience and deep understanding of Microgrid operations and the utility environment, including rates and incentive programs. Rather than rely on a black box algorithm coupled with a spreadsheet of projected savings, our mVSO displays in great detail how real savings can be achieved, down to 15-minute intervals. Customers only need to provide CleanSpark with a year's worth of utility interval data for our mVSO to begin its calculations. In some cases, an overall cost reduction of up to 90% can be achieved. CleanSpark's software follows an optimization path from Microgrid sizing and design all the way through to real-time operation, so customers can feel confident in the accuracy of the projected revenue and savings."

CleanSpark's recently announced $20 million capital raise provides an avenue to scale Microgrid projects into broad adoption. The Company is actively seeking beta version testing partners in the fields of development, engineering, EPC, solar, and energy storage vendor ecosystems. Projects and storage technologies evaluated by CleanSpark's mVSO platform and analytics team may be eligible for funding.

About CleanSpark, Inc: CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Cleanspark, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw5znUkXEdY

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation. Recently, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. previewed at Solar Power International a suite of inverter solutions for new home construction, to meet California's Title 24. The smart solar suite for new homes is comprised of three different modular, versatile, and upgradeable solutions that meet the needs of any building concept while complying with the new regulation. Offering varying entry levels and upgrade options, each solution is scalable to meet future customer needs. The higher-grade offerings are based on SolarEdge's single-phase inverter with HD-Wave technology and residential power optimizers and enable several upgrade packages, including EV-charging, battery storage and backup, and home energy management. This package is also expandable to support additional modules. The basic package includes a single-phase inverter and a power optimizer with compact technology, which connects to 4-8 modules. This basic offering can be upgraded to include cellular connectivity and consumption metering. "California's Title 24 represents an excellent opportunity to bring smart solar energy into the everyday lives of more people. SolarEdge is aiming to drive the adoption of solar by creating a new standard in smart energy homes, which combine solar with battery, EV-charging, monitoring, and more," stated Peter Mathews, General Manager North America. "Our suite of solutions is designed to help builders generate additional revenue streams and differentiate their businesses."

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), as one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Grassroots environmental organization Sierra Club, one of the most enduring and influential in the United States, is providing an opportunity for its more than 3.5 million members and supporters to go solar with SunPower. As part of the new program, participating Sierra Club members or supporters who purchase or lease a SunPower® home solar system can receive a USD 1,000 mail-in rebate and SunPower will give Sierra Club USD 1,000 to support the organization's mission. For several years running, SunPower solar panels have ranked No. 1 in the Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition's sustainability scorecard. Its direct current E-Series and X-Series solar panels were the first in the world to achieve Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Silver designation, demonstrating the product's quality based on rankings in five categories: material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship, and social fairness – areas of importance to Sierra Club and its supporters. These same solar panels are made in a SunPower facility that has qualified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED® Gold) based on the environmental attributes of the building's construction, maintenance and operations. The same manufacturing facility has also received Landfill-Free Verification by NSF for achieving less than 1% of waste to landfill. "By making solar more accessible to Sierra Club members, we're advancing the organization's efforts to protect our natural environment while also continuing SunPower's work to change the way our world is powered," said Norm Taffe, SunPower Executive Vice President, residential solar. "SunPower offers industry-leading solar technology that generates 60% more energy in the same space than conventional panels over the first 25 years, which means more savings on electricity bills and a lower carbon footprint for customers."

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. Vivint Solar, Inc. recently announced it has launched a new fixed rate solar lease plan. Initially available in select markets in California, the new solar plan allows new customers to install solar panels for no money down, lease them from Vivint Solar for 20 years and pay the same fixed monthly payment over the entire contract term. The new offering underscores Vivint Solar's commitment to expand the solar plans homebuilders can offer to homebuyers as they prepare for California's 2020 mandate requiring rooftop solar installations on new homes. In collaboration with Vivint Solar, homebuilders in California can offer multiple solar plans to homebuyers, who will have the opportunity to choose their preferred financing option. "In order to provide a best-in-class customer experience, we must continue to diversify the ways homeowners can go solar and save money on energy bills," said Vivint Solar Chief Executive Officer David Bywater. "This new solar plan introduces a simple, flexible option for embracing clean, renewable energy and gives new customers the assuredness that they will pay the same amount for solar energy in 2038 as they will in 2018."

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE), established in 1997, is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) recently announced a new program, Purely Green, that will share its corporate wind power procurement in Texas with commercial and residential customers. Intuit has teamed up with retail energy provider, Just Energy to launch the plan. Houston-based Renewable Power Direct (RPD), a national green energy marketer, worked with Intuit and Just Energy to structure the program and to source the physical wind power from EDPR. "Just Energy is happy to offer a product that allows Texas residents and small businesses a premium green energy solution at a price competitive with fossil-fuel based power. We are pleased to be part of this innovative and socially responsible program," said Jim Brown,Chief Financial Officer, Just Energy.

