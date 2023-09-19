NATION'S BEST CHILDREN'S INJURY LAWYER SUPER WOMAN SUPER LAWYER RECOVERS $11 MILLION FOR INJURED CHILD

News provided by

Super Woman Super Lawyer

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark case involving a minor, injury attorney Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman, has once again proven her unparalleled dedication to justice for injured children. Parman recovered over $11 million on behalf of a young boy who suffered a brain injury due to a window-related accident in his own bedroom.

Continue Reading
NATION’S BEST CHILDREN’S INJURY LAWYER SUPER WOMAN SUPER LAWYER
NATION’S BEST CHILDREN’S INJURY LAWYER SUPER WOMAN SUPER LAWYER

The incident occurred as the boy played alongside his brother, when an unfortunate mishap led to a fall through a defective window. Super Woman Super Lawyer held various parties accountable, including the Homeowners Association (HOA), the window manufacturer, and the property's brokers.

With a resounding 99% success rate and over $1 billion recovered for the injured, Parman has solidified her reputation as the nation's best children's injury attorney and the go-to legal powerhouse for children's injury cases. Parman's track record is a testament to her dedication to injured children.

A key aspect of Super Woman Super Lawyer's approach is recognizing the importance of children in our community and their role in shaping our future. As a mother herself, Parman brings empathy to children's cases, ensuring their emotional and physical well-being remains paramount throughout the legal process. Her team fights aggressively for our nation's youngest generation, making this balance of compassionate service and aggressive representation one of the most effective approaches to injury representation for children.

"Childhood injuries have a ripple effect that extends far beyond the physical wounds. They disrupt innocence, shatter families, and rob children of the carefree moments they deserve. I am dedicated to fighting relentlessly for justice on behalf of these families who have shown me unwavering faith," Parman said.

Parman's commitment to children goes beyond her legal accomplishments. Her passion for children led her to establish the Maryam Parman Foundation for Children in 2018. This foundation stands as a testament to delivering justice for injured children, and contributes to medical treatments, growth and development for all children.

Super Woman Super Lawyer's victory in the case involving the young boy's injury underscores her position as the nation's best children's injury lawyer. Her remarkable success rate, coupled with her deep empathy for her clients and her philanthropic initiatives, sets her apart as a beacon of hope for families navigating the challenges of childhood injury cases.

SOURCE Super Woman Super Lawyer

Also from this source

SUPER WOMAN SUPER LAWYER SETS NEW STANDARD OF EXCELLENCE

Super Woman Super Lawyer Wins $27M for Motorcycle Accident Victim

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.