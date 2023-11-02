Nations Capital & Ritchie Bros. to Sell Rolling Stock Assets of Yellow Corporation

News provided by

Nations Capital, LLC

02 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

ALLIANCE, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Capital (NCI), a Gordon Brothers company and an asset management and advisory firm focused on opportunistic investments and asset remarketing, together with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Ritchie Bros.) have received bankruptcy court approval to be the agent and liquidator of Yellow Corporation's transportation assets. 

Continue Reading

The companies will utilize the expansive footprint of both Ritchie Bros. and IAA facilities, to manage the relocation, transportation, refurbishment, inventory, storage and sale of the rolling stock assets, including approximately 60,000 units of trucks, trailers and miscellaneous LTL support equipment located across the United States and Canada at over 300 terminal locations. NCI and Ritchie Bros. will implement a multi-faceted sales strategy, including private treaty and strategic bulk sales, as well as live and fully digital formats, to maximize the value of the trucks and trailers throughout 2024.

"We are honored to provide Yellow Corporation a comprehensive solution to maximize the value of its rolling stock assets," said Jim Burke, Executive Vice President, NCI. "The historic size and complexity of this transaction required a highly coordinated effort between the teams at NCI, Ritchie Bros. and the company. Together with Ritchie Bros., we are prepared to lead one of the largest disposition events in our industry."

For nearly 100 years, Yellow Corporation was one of the largest logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Yellow Logistics is a freight brokerage subsidiary that combines cutting-edge transportation management system technology with multi-modal logistics to help customers meet all their shipping needs coast to coast. Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in heavyweight shipments and flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring that customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence in timely deliveries.

"We are excited to offer the market this extensive fleet of trucks, trailers and support equipment from what was one of North America's largest carriers," said Zac Dalton, Executive Vice President, NCI. "Our experience and proven track record with large fleet sales in the transportation space was key in winning the trust of this customer." 

Additional details about the purchase of the rolling stock assets can be found at nci.direct or by contacting [email protected].

About Nations Capital (NCI)
Nations Capital, a Gordon Brothers company, is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. We provide capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide our clients through change and growth. Nations Capital is frequently recognized as an industry leader in its field and consistently provides tailored solutions to its clients in a time of change. Nations Capital is headquartered in Ohio with facility locations throughout North America.

SOURCE Nations Capital, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.