Nations Capital Acquires Rocky Mountain and Bakken Region Assets Formerly Owned by BJ Services, LLC

"We are very pleased to provide WhiteHawk and GACP with a mutually beneficial solution that both meets their needs and allows them to execute on their business initiatives and goals. Speed, transparency and creativity were critical in consummating the sale," said Zac Dalton, Co-Founder & EVP, Nations Capital. "All assets that were acquired will be consolidated and available for sale through a multi-faceted selling approach at facilities located in Colorado and North Dakota.

Bob Louzan, President of WhiteHawk added, "The NCI management team, led by industry veterans, responded professionally to GACP's commercially reasonable sale process and agreed to commercially reasonable terms and price. NCI clearly demonstrated their ability to provide a rapid and seamless solution that directly addressed our challenges and desired outcomes in these regions. We are continuing to sell BJ's assets in a strategic manner."

For more information about NCI, visit: www.nationscapitalinc.com

About Nations Capital, Inc.

NCI is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. We provide capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide our clients through change and growth.

For more information or acquisition inquiries, please contact:

Zac Dalton

Nations Capital, Inc.

720-800-1064

[email protected]

