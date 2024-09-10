Nations Capital and Ritchie Bros. Appointed to Sell Extensive Fleet of Cranes, Rigging, and Support Equipment from Sterett Companies, LLC

ALLIANCE, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Capital (NCI), a Gordon Brothers company and an asset management and advisory firm specializing in opportunistic investments and asset remarketing, together with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Ritchie Bros.), have received bankruptcy court approval to serve as co-agent and liquidator for the extensive crane, rigging, support equipment, and transportation assets of Sterett Companies, LLC which includes Sterett Crane and Rigging, LLC, Sterett Heavy Hauling, LLC and Sterett Equipment Company, LLC.

NCI and Ritchie Bros. will combine their strengths to oversee the sale of a diverse range of cranes, rigging equipment, transportation gear, and additional support assets. This includes mobile cranes, crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes, lifting equipment, specialized rigging gear, and transportation assets located across the United States. NCI and Ritchie Bros. will employ a multi-channel sales strategy, first featuring private treaty sales and strategic bulk sales, as well as live and fully digital auction formats for specific assets, to optimize the value of the fleet.

"Nations Capital is committed to providing customized asset solutions that address the specific needs of our clients," said Zac Dalton, Executive Vice President, NCI. "We will be employing a targeted strategic and private sale process for a large portion of the assets across a powerful sales platform that ensures broad visibility and market penetration for Sterett's diverse fleet. This approach is designed to engage a wide range of buyers and maximize asset value."

Sterett Companies, LLC, headquartered in Owensboro, KY, has been a prominent name in the crane and rigging industry, offering a broad spectrum of crane, rigging, and transportation services across multiple sectors. The company's fleet of cranes and rigging equipment have played a vital role in projects nationwide, and this sale represents a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire high-quality, well-maintained machinery.

"We are excited to collaborate with Nations Capital to bring this extensive array of cranes and rigging equipment to a global audience," said Jake Lawson, President, Ritchie Bros., North American Sales. "Our combined expertise and broad buyer network allow us to deliver unparalleled sales services, ensuring that each asset receives maximum exposure and competitive bidding."

For direct sale inquiries or additional details about the sale of these assets, please contact Vince Lorenz at [email protected] or [email protected].

