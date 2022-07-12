NATIONS CAPITAL, INC. ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF AMERICAN HIGHWAY, INC. AND QUALITY LEASING, LLC

Nations Capital, Inc. continues to lead the industry in providing total fleet solutions to the transportation sector. Tweet this

"Nations Capital is pleased to have partnered with American Highway to complete this acquisition. NCI continues to provide clients with total fleet solutions in rapid fashion. We wish Andy and his team all the best in their future endeavors," said Tim Bowling, Executive Vice President at NCI.

"We were very pleased throughout the process with the professionalism, speed and resources that NCI displayed in completing the sale," said Andy Koczwara, CEO of American Highway.

About Nations Capital, Inc.

NCI is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. We provide capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide our clients through change and growth.

About American Highway, Inc.

American Highway, Inc. has provided top-quality transportation solutions throughout the continental United States since 2000. From day one, we've been passionate about making our customers' needs top priority. We aim to meet or exceed each customer partners' expectations through our personal, customized services that are unparalleled in the industry. At American Highway, we utilize leading edge technologies and offer fast, efficient, reliable services – all at an affordable price.

For more information or acquisition inquiries, please contact:

Tim Bowling

Nations Capital, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nations Capital, Inc.