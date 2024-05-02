Nation's Fastest Growing Cash for Electronics Brand Goes Cashless

PayMore launches 'PayStation™' a proprietary kiosk/ATM, to Enhance CX, Mitigate Theft, and more by Eliminating Cash Transactions

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMore, the nation's fastest-growing electronics franchise, is proud to announce the launch of its proprietary interactive electronics buy-back kiosk PayStation, which features similar but more advanced functionalities of an ATM. Developed by Founder, President, and tech visionary of PayMore Erik Helgesen, with proprietary, cutting-edge hardware and software, PayStation is being described as the brand's "iPhone" moment.

The PayMore PayStation kiosk contains proprietary software, and an intuitive interface streamlines transactions, reducing risks associated with cash handling. Customers can interact with PayStation in various ways, including browsing store inventory, accessing loyalty programs, engaging with social media features, and checking trade-in device pricing for their used tech. They can seamlessly complete transactions using QR codes, which allow them to receive payment in cash, digital cryptocurrency, or tokens. Additionally, customers have the option to split payment into big-box brand gift cards such as Starbucks and MasterCard or donate funds to charity. PayMore PayStation removes traditional cash drawers from the local buy back store model, which enhances operational efficiency and minimizes theft risks.

"PayStation is set to redefine the secondhand industry. Years of planning have culminated in a solution that removes cash from the equation, ensuring safety and efficiency. We're not just removing headaches; we're rewriting the playbook," said Helgesen. "Our tech-first approach streamlines operations, freeing our employees from cash handling. They can now focus solely on delivering exceptional service, leaving the rest to our technology. If you're not paying attention to PayMore Store's tech, now's the time. This will be one of the biggest advancements in the electronics retail industry, and we are just getting started."

Key features of the PayMore PayStation electronics buy back atm and kiosk include:

Secure cash handling: Customers receive a QR code or token, to complete transactions to then receive cash, gift cards or even donate to charities like Red Cross. The brand is also working on potential direct bank deposit and digital wallet.

Post-sale interaction: The kiosk supports post-sale transactions such as quote-to-store and mail-in services, enhancing customer convenience. It also serves as a modern alternative to traditional ATMs, allowing PayMore to extend its retail presence beyond store locations.

Loyalty and referral programs: Customers can participate in loyalty programs, referral incentives, and other engagement initiatives directly through the kiosk interface.

In addition to these groundbreaking features, PayMore is also working on a range of proprietary software solutions aimed at enhancing the overall retail experience. These innovations include launching a franchise management system, dynamic website integration with POS systems, and strategic partnerships with leading technology companies such as Shopify and Google.

The unveiling of the brand's interactive kiosk, PayMore PayStation marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing mission to revolutionize the retail industry. With its focus on innovation, convenience, and sustainability, PayMore is poised to set new standards for retail transactions in the digital age.

For more information about PayMore and its innovative solutions, visit www.paymore.com. For more information on becoming a PayMore franchisee, please visit https://fransmart.com/paymore.

About PayMore:

PayMore was founded in 2011 in Massapequa, New York to obtain and repurpose old electronics and recirculate them back into the marketplace instead of having them pile up in landfills. What started as a mission driven store on Long Island has quickly become the fastest growing electronics franchise in the country. By offering customers a boutique retail experience where they can safely sell unwanted electronics and buy new devices, PayMore has created a new niche in the marketplace with 26 open stores and over 250 in development and counting. The brand began franchising with Fransmart in 2020, and with its low start-up costs, incredible unit economics, and easy operations quickly began attracting experienced multi-unit franchisees looking to diversify their portfolios. For more information on becoming a PayMore franchisee, please visit https://fransmart.com/paymore.

About Fransmart :

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1–5-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter, and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

