Nation's Finest Marks 50th Anniversary with Milestone Event Honoring the Nation's Finest 50 Leaders who have Gone Above and Beyond to Support Veterans

WHEN: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

5:00 pm to 7:30 pm (program begins at 6:00 pm)

WHERE: The Washington Hilton, International Terrace East

1919 Connecticut Avenue, NW (T Street Entrance)

Washington, D.C., 20009

WHAT: Media is invited to cover a milestone event – the 50th Anniversary celebration of Nation's Finest, a non-profit organization that since 1972 has been supporting America's military veterans and their families through housing, health, and employment programs, as they honor the Nation's Finest 50.

During the event, Nation's Finest will announce honorees of the first-ever Nation's Finest 50 Award, that will be presented to 50 leaders from across the country who have gone above and beyond to support veterans during the past 50 years.

Hundreds of hardworking and inspiring individuals were nominated by the public from across the U.S. over a four-month period for the prestigious award, which includes military veterans, founders and leaders of nonprofit organizations, community and corporate leaders, actors, musicians, comedians, philanthropists, and researchers. Nation's Finest appointed a distinguished Blue Ribbon Panel to select the Nation's Finest 50 who will be receiving the award. Nominees for the award can be viewed here.

A traveling exhibition and social media campaign will be unveiled at the event, featuring the stories and work of each honoree. The exhibition will travel to several communities during the next six months, raising awareness about veterans' issues and highlighting the impactful work being done by Nation's Finest and others to support veterans, particularly those in need to help them achieve self-sufficiency and reach their full potential.

The Nation's Finest 50 Awards Program is presented in partnership with the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans National Conference, which after the Nation's Finest 50 Awards are announced, will display the Nation's Finest 50 exhibition at the Conference, June 1st & June 2nd. The official announcement will take place on May 31st at a special VIP reception and awards program, with awardees, government and elected officials, and leaders from the veteran's community in attendance.

WHO: Featured remarks by Nation's Finest 50 awardees, veterans, community leaders, dignitaries, and special guests, including:

Patricia L. Ross , Asst. Secretary, Congressional & Legislative Affairs, U.S. Veterans Affairs

, Asst. Secretary, Congressional & Legislative Affairs, U.S. Veterans Affairs Chris Johnson , CEO, Nation's Finest

, CEO, Nation's Finest Koby Langley , Chair of Nation's Finest 50 Blue Ribbon Panel & SVP, American Red Cross, a two-tour veteran, and recipient of the Bronze Star

, Chair of Nation's Finest 50 Blue Ribbon Panel & SVP, American Red Cross, a two-tour veteran, and recipient of the Bronze Star Kathy Roth-Douquet , Founder & CEO, Blue Star Families

, Founder & CEO, Blue Star Families Kathryn C. Monet , CEO, National Coalition for Homeless Veterans

, CEO, National Coalition for Homeless Veterans Special video messages from Brig. Gen. James A. "Spider" Marks, U.S. Army (retired); Montel Williams , television host, actor & motivational speaker; and Marcellus Wiley , NFL All-pro athlete

WHY: Nation's Finest is one of the largest and most successful Veterans services organization in the United States. The organization was founded to support veterans returning from the Vietnam War 50 years ago by providing critical housing, health, and employment support to ensure Veterans reach their full potential. The programs and impact of Nation's Finest continues to grow, having served 150,000+ veterans and providing $275+ million in direct services in 30+ locations.

For more information, please visit: https://nationsfinest.org.

