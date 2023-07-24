Nation's Finest Welcomes Three New Veterans to National Board of Directors

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nation's Finest, a national organization that serves Veterans, is pleased to announce it has added three new Veterans to its National Board of Directors. In making the announcement, Nation's Finest CEO Chris Johnson said, "Nation's Finest is thrilled to introduce three highly accomplished U.S. veterans who have joined our Board of Directors. Each of them brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to improving the lives of veterans and their families. With their diverse backgrounds and strong leadership skills, we are confident they will play pivotal roles in guiding Nation's Finest toward even greater heights as we continue to support those who have served our country."

"We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome these three outstanding veterans to our Board of Directors," said Philip Williams, Board Chair. "Their exceptional leadership and dedication to the well-being of our veterans will help Nation's Finest continue to provide the highest level of services to those who need it."

The new Board of Directors members include:

David Englin

David Englin is a fourth-generation veteran, a proud graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, and the father of an enlisted Air Force veteran. He is currently President of the LA County Business Federation, widely known as "BizFed," and his diverse professional experience includes serving three terms in the Virginia House of Delegates and five years as the Chief Operating Officer of the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Region.

The oldest son of a single mom who was a Department of Defense elementary school special education teacher, David was born and raised on U.S. military bases in Europe. David met his wife, Shayna, on Rosh Hashanah on the steps of the Air Force Academy's Jewish Cadet Chapel. They now reside in the Los Angeles area with their two rescue dogs, Brut and Sarge. In addition to his professional endeavors, David's passions include target archery, culinary adventures, and a love for music.

David La Rosa-Presume, DNP, NP, MPH, LNC

David La Rosa-Presume, DNP, NP, MPH, LNC, is a decorated 13-year U.S. Army Medical Department veteran who has served in various leadership positions. His contributions to the military have earned him numerous accolades, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal (awarded twice), the Army Achievement Medal, and various service and campaign medals. He currently serves as the San Francisco VA's Risk Manager where he displays exceptional leadership in managing the organization's legal cases.

In addition to his role in the VA, David is an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). In this position, he teaches graduate nursing students and collaborates with the Office of Diversity and Outreach to develop and co-lead a program that provides medical profession mentoring to minority high school students within the Bay Area.

Edward "Ed" Ayers

Edward "Ed" Ayers is a seasoned U.S. Army veteran whose leadership abilities have been honed both in the military and corporate world. For nearly a decade, Ed has been a senior program manager at Google, leading transformative Finance Systems projects. Prior to his tenure at Google, Ed's expertise was provided to Deloitte Consulting, where he supported Federal Government clients in enhancing their delivery of services to the public.

During his military service, Ed held the position as a U.S. Army Cavalry Officer and bravely served with a combat deployment to Iraq. Aside from his professional endeavors, Ed enjoys spending time with his wife and three young kids watching local sporting events. He also holds private pilot and bareboat sailing licenses.

Learn More About Our Team

The governing Board of Directors at Nation's Finest currently has 13 Directors from various backgrounds, 11 of whom are veterans. Learn more about our team at https://nationsfinest.org/our-team.

About Nation's Finest

At Nation's Finest , our mission is to support America's military veterans and their families with a comprehensive approach to housing, health, and employment that helps them achieve self-sufficiency and reach their full potential. We provide critical services and support to more than 7,000 veterans and their families annually. Our facilities are staffed by a diverse, professional, and talented group of individuals who are committed to serving all veterans in a respectful and positive way.

