Nation's First All-Digital Airport Advertising Network Debuts with 82 Screens at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport

CCA, the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ), will also offer the Out-of-Home (OOH) industry's first-to-market, integrated suite of audience planning, amplification and measurement solutions – CCO RADAR – to select CCA advertisers.

The all-digital program includes inaugural foundation sponsors Google Cloud® and Alaska Airlines and goes live Nov. 2019. And in a nationwide first for airport media, CCA will make the ad network available exclusively to foundation sponsors and a limited number of campaign advertisers, affording these select advertisers the opportunity to engage with the more than 15 million passengers who pass through the airport annually.

"Alaska is thrilled to be a founding partner with Clear Channel Airports to help modernize the way guests interact with advertising at the San Jose Airport," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications. "With Silicon Valley as a leading global innovation epicenter, the airport is a ripe area to target inbound and outbound flyers with cutting-edge technology solutions that will bring advertising to the forefront of the consumer experience."

In addition to SJC's foundation sponsors, other Silicon Valley leading tech brands have purchased advertising campaigns guaranteeing their messaging will run across SJC's entire network of 82 new digital screens (over 5,000 sq. ft. digital signage). The exclusive foundation sponsorships and campaign advertising programs represent an industry pivot in transacting airport media from a screen-by-screen, terminal-by-terminal or even network-by-network basis to a complete airport-wide takeover.

Moreover, this CCA strategy, will see SJC doubling its advertising revenue, setting a new bar for revenue per passenger.

"With San Jose as the world's tech capital, this is the most appropriate place to launch the U.S.'s first all-digital airport advertising network," said John Moyer, SVP, Development and Operations, Clear Channel Airports. "We've worked on this foundation sponsor strategy over the past year and SJC's team played an integral role developing the most advanced airport advertising program available in the U.S. Having tech and global giants like Google Cloud® and Alaska Airlines on board to launch this industry redefining program reflects the incredible innovation and modernization SJC can offer brands."

The nation's first all-digital advertising program at SJC also marks the first application of the company's industry-leading suite of data-driven solutions for effective planning, amplification and measurement, known as Clear Channel Outdoor RADAR.

CCO RADAR answers the call of next gen OOH marketers by bringing powerful digital insights to the physical world of OOH advertising. Now including airports, CCO RADAR leverages anonymous, aggregated mobile location data to help advertisers understand consumer mobility, behavior and campaign outcomes.

Utilizing Intel technology, CCA developed the first all-digital airport advertising network. "CCA's network of 82 new digital screens represent the future of digital out-of-home (DOOH) media advertising, where the screens are addressable, accountable and attributable," said Jose Avalos, Intel VP IOT Group & GM Visual Retail. "This is moving the DOOH industry from the old model of one-to-many media to a model of one-to-a-custom audience."

San Jose is the world's leading tech epicenter with more than 100 companies located within 18 miles of SJC. SJC is America's fastest growing airport with nearly 80 months of consecutive year-over-year passenger traffic growth. Its affluent passenger base includes highly educated business decision makers and influential affluent leisure travelers making the airport a very lucrative advertising platform for the world's largest brands.

"As Silicon Valley's airport, SJC is the perfect place for Clear Channel Airports to launch the nation's first all-digital advertising program," said John Aitken, Director of Aviation, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport. "This truly transformational approach to airport advertising not only fits our culture of innovation, but also introduces new revenue opportunities that will enable us to support our industry-leading growth."

"Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport's transformation into the first all-digital airport advertising program in the U.S., combined with CCO RADAR's industry-first data and measurement solutions, is a gamechanger that ushers in a visually striking experience, measurable world of exciting opportunities and unbeatable platform for brands to engage with air travelers," said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports. "CCA has served SJC for over 12 years and we couldn't have done it without their incredible partnership and forward thinking. The exclusive foundation sponsors we've secured for the new all-digital advertising network speaks volumes to the future facing media products and solutions we're making possible together with our airport partners and in turn are able to offer to brands."

