Nation's First-Ever Business Development and Proposal Management Franchise Solution Targets Business Schools to Implement Their Work-Based MBA Program

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BidExecs, a recently launched, first-of-its-kind, global business development and proposal management solutions franchise – is pleased to offer a hands-on approach for business schools across the country to help students learn how the multi-trillion dollar public and private sector contracting industry works. For years, business schools have been investing in brining trading floors and other experiences to their students. BidExecs has now caught the eye of some of the most reputable business schools in the country. BidExecs is in conversations with several top-tier business schools to make the BidExecs franchise – with its unique training curriculum and custom software tools to deliver the first of its kind hands-on experience in the multi-trillion dollar bid and proposal industry.

"As the frontrunner in the government contracting industry, BidExecs is an ideal company for universities to partner with for a work-based program that would increase student employability by preparing them for opportunities to serve in the public and private sectors," said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Growth Officer of BidExecs. With BidExecs, scholars will have the opportunity to join the high-performing BidExecs team as part of their studies, to gain first-hand exposure and insight into the grant and contracting process for organizations in the public and private sectors.

"Higher education curriculums are beginning to offer real world business experience to students to become more competitive within the education landscape", said Reena Bhatia, CEO of BidExecs. "In today's rapidly evolving business environment, it's important for students to graduate with practical experience where they are able to apply information learned and come prepared to their first job out of school. And don't forget – universities need grant and proposal writers all the time. Training and ready workforce – it's a win-win."

The United States Federal government alone spent $1.5 trillion in FY 2020. When adding State, Local, Hospitals, Education, Utilities, Port Authorities - the numbers and opportunities for business development within the government contracting space is staggering. Through the implementation of BidExecs, students would be able to learn the ins and outs of running a professional bid and proposal business, whilst also gaining a deeper insight into the ever-growing government contracting industry. The career possibilities are limitless.

BidExecs' Chief Executive Officer, Reena Bhatia, founded the company based on the success of her existing proposal management company, ProposalHelper . To learn more about BidExecs franchising opportunities for your university business school, reach out to BidExecs.

About BidExecs

Founded by Reena Bhatia in 2020, BidExecs Franchising is a leading, global business development and proposal management solutions franchise. Headquartered in Fairfax County, Virginia, BidExecs is the nation's first business development and proposal management company, offering companies ways to identify and qualify the right opportunity to pursue, conceptualize the best-fit technical solutions and technical writing, to implementing a systematic full lifecycle proposal management process. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com or contact us at call 1-(866) THE-EXEC (1-866-843-3932).

Media Contact

Alexandrea Domecq

949-777-1354

[email protected]

SOURCE BidExecs