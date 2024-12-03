Nation's first government-licensed psychedelic facilitator training expands to Colorado, propelling psychedelic healthcare movement

InnerTrek now accepting applications for Colorado's first training program, which is available virtually to students worldwide

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InnerTrek, an Oregon-based psilocybin facilitator training program, is now licensed by Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) to train psychedelic practitioners. Graduates of InnerTrek's training program are eligible for state licensure in Colorado. The first Colorado training runs from February to October 2025. It is offered both in person and virtually to students worldwide. InnerTrek is accepting applications now until January 15, 2025. Visit innertrek.org to apply to InnerTrek's training program.

InnerTrek Psilocybin Facilitator Training School

"InnerTrek's expansion into Colorado points to the rise of a regulated model for psychedelic care," said Tom Eckert, InnerTrek's founder,executive director and architect of Oregon's landmark legal psilocybin therapy model that serves as a blueprint for other states. "We're ready to prepare facilitators to a high standard of care and bring this healing modality to those who need it."

InnerTrek's Colorado 150-hour primary education training includes in-person components at a nature-based retreat center located near Boulder, andis also offered virtually to people worldwide. Students who have completed primary facilitator training or have extensive psychedelic facilitation experience can apply to InnerTrek's Accelerated Program . The new program is an accelerated pathway to become Colorado-licensed as a legal natural medicine facilitator.

"As a Colorado resident who completed the InnerTrek program, I can't emphasize enough how vital it is for Coloradans to have access to trained, ethical psilocybin facilitators," said Jamie Blackburn, InnerTrek graduate and Colorado resident. "Created by the architect of the country's first legal and publicly accessible psychedelic model, InnerTrek's program has been well-established over the past three years, giving us a thorough understanding of the complexities of working with psilocybin. While Oregon's landscape may differ, learning from experienced practitioners there has prepared me to better support clients here in Colorado. This level of training is essential to ensure that facilitators can guide clients safely and meaningfully through their journeys."

InnerTrek graduated the U.S.'s first class of psilocybin therapy facilitators in Oregon in 2023. It has trained more than 300 students to date. InnerTrek's newly launched Center for Psilocybin Services in Portland provides hands-on practicum experience and offers a range of community-focused psilocybin therapy programs.

Visit innertrek.org to apply and learn more about InnerTrek's programming and how it advances the movement to legalize state-regulated psychedelic healthcare.

About InnerTrek

InnerTrek sparks healing and wholeness by preparing students to become state-licensed psilocybin service facilitators in Oregon and Colorado. Its founder, Tom Eckert, originated the movement to legalize state-regulated psychedelic care in Oregon. InnerTrek's groundbreaking training program is approved by the Oregon Health Authority and Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies. InnerTrek's Center for Psilocybin Services in Portland, OR offers a spectrum of accessible, professionally facilitated psilocybin care in a magical urban space. For more information, visit innertrek.org/story .

SOURCE InnerTrek