Nation's First House Call Veterinary Franchise to Launch in Atlanta, Philly & Pittsburgh

MVS, which stands for Mobile Veterinary Services, was created by a team of experienced business leaders who were inspired to eliminate the stress that pets and their families endure when traveling to the vet, to improve the quality and availability of pet care, and to enable veterinarians to focus on the delivery of medical care on their own terms. MVS's differentiated business model allows veterinarians to start their own lucrative house call practice, or to add mobile capabilities to an existing practice, with the support of an experienced corporate and house call veterinary team. MVS empowers veterinarians to focus on and personalize the delivery of pet care and determine their own hours, while gaining comprehensive support in the operation of their practices.

The expansion into the new markets will be led by MVS Pet Care franchisees Ian Haywood and Emanuel Graves, who will operate two house call vans in each city by July 2018. Haywood and Graves are actively seeking licensed veterinarians to conduct the house calls. To learn the art of the veterinary house call, veterinarians will receive thorough, hands-on training with Dr. Jeremy Gransky, a DVM and MVS partner with a successful 13-year track record practicing house call veterinary medicine in the Boston area.

The new MVS Pet Care franchises will offer general wellness care and vaccinations as well as illness and injury care in clients' homes. Trained MVS veterinarians will also provide complete end of life services, including hospice care and in-home euthanasia, with the hope of making a distressing experience as comfortable as possible for both the family and the pet.

"Pets and their families in Boston have overwhelmingly embraced the house call concept operated by Dr. Gransky over the years," said MVS Pet Care CEO Todd Giatrelis. "Now, pets and their families throughout Atlanta, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will have access to the highest quality veterinary care, right in the comfort of their own homes – and this is just the start of it, three months in."

Giatrelis noted that upon receiving their degrees, veterinarians have just two options – work at a veterinary office where they are typically overworked or underpaid or open their own brick-and-mortar practice. MVS offers veterinarians an opportunity to get into business with significantly lower entry costs than acquiring or building a brick-and-mortar practice, providing them with training, back-office and scheduling support, software and access to unmatched pricing for equipment and supplies through partnerships with national pharmaceutical, diagnostic labs, pharmacy and supply companies.

Most state laws require MVS Pet Care franchisees to be licensed veterinarians. In the 15 states that don't require veterinary licenses to own the franchise, MVS franchisees need to hire a licensed, registered veterinarian to conduct the in-home veterinary care. Veterinarians interested in the opportunity to work for the new territories in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh should contact Todd Giatrelis, CEO of MVS Pet Care at todd@mvspetcare.com or call 617-697-3534.

MVS Pet Care has plans to expand in Florida, Nevada, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Oregon by the end of the year.

About MVS Pet Care

MVS Pet Care is a Boston-based national franchise network of professional house call veterinarians, dedicated to delivering quality and convenient veterinary care in the comfort of pets' homes. The company has a veterinarian-centered business model focused on delivering superior healthcare to pets and becoming a trusted provider for all of a pet's health needs. For more information on the MVS Pet Care franchise opportunity, visit www.mvspetcare.com/franchise or call -866-VET-2PET. For MVS Pet Care service inquiries visit www.mvspetcare.com.

