Nation's Giant Hamburgers Partners with Raydiant to Transform Customer Experience Through Digital Experience Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the leading provider of in-location experience solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Nation's Giant Hamburgers, a prominent chain in the San Francisco Bay Area. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in Nation's commitment to enhancing the dining experience through modern technology.

Nation's + Raydiant Raydiant + Nation's

In 2023, a pilot was launched at the Concord location to introduce Nation's to Raydiant's dynamic pricing board solution, replacing traditional cardboard menus. With efficient execution and positive feedback, the pilot concluded in less than two weeks. Impressed with the Raydiant system's capabilities, Nation's quickly implemented Raydiant's solution across all 28 locations.

Recognizing the importance of robust customer support, Nation's sought Raydiant's premium support services to roll out dozens of new digital pricing boards. The Raydiant team assisted Nation's in integrating their new digital menus with the Raydiant cloud-based dashboard. This collaboration successfully accelerated the rollout of digital menu boards in all locations, beating the projected deadline by a week.

Given the seamless integration and positive results, Nation's has expressed immense satisfaction with Raydiant's solution. The two companies have expanded their partnership with a second agreement, extending the innovative digital experience strategy to Nation's new franchise model in Texas, where the first location is already live. Additionally, Nation's plans to implement the Toast point-of-sale system alongside the Raydiant platform to maintain brand consistency and adjust item pricing and availability, further improving the customer experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic local brand that resonates with our dedication to enhancing customer experiences," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "Our technology goes beyond modernizing visual communication; it's about creating an atmosphere that customers love and remember."

About Raydiant

Raydiant is a cloud-based technology that powers digital signage and employee experience solutions and provides in-location insights powered by AI for brick-and-mortar businesses in various industries, including restaurants, retail, hospitality, banking, and entertainment. Raydiant works with marketing, communications, customer experience, and IT teams at almost 6,000 brands, ranging from SMBs to large enterprises. Raydiant works with well-known brands, including First Bank, Nation's Hamburgers, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Johnson & Johnson, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. The company was founded in April 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California. Raydiant has raised over $70 million in funding so far.

To learn more about Raydiant, visit www.raydiant.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Helmstettler

(510) 559-0136

[email protected]

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.