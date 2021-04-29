Nations Landing Readies Itself for Joint Venture Business with Addition of Key Hire

Phillips comes to Nations Lending from Wisconsin-based Shelter Mortgage, where she drove and managed the onboarding of new strategic partners to maximize growth and profitability in the joint venture channel of NewRez, a national mortgage lender. She handled some of the most complicated aspects of the business, from state licensing and government approvals to investor set-up and compliance. Tasked with maximizing growth and profitability for the company, Phillips spent more than 12 years leading this area of the business.

"The truth is Lori is one of about a half-dozen people in this industry with this kind of expertise of building a joint venture from the ground up," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production at Nations Lending. "We jumped at the opportunity to bring her on for this reason."

"Nations is experiencing a kind of unprecedented growth," Phillips said. "If the company continues its current trajectory, as we all expect it will, I think I'll be able to make a real impact in establishing key initiatives that help high-growth companies scale safely and securely."

For more information, visit NationsLending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

Contact:

Cheryl Lieber

216-503-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation

Related Links

https://nationslending.com/

