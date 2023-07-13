Nation's Largest & Foremost DCRE (Diversity in Commercial Real Estate) Conference Celebrates 5th Annual Event on July 27-30, 2023 in NYC

600+ attendees, 70+ expert speakers and several Fortune 500 partners from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, PGIM Real Estate and Starbucks are on board

NEW YORK , July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity in Commercial Real Estate (DCRE), the nation's leading conference for diverse professionals and entrepreneurs in commercial real estate, hosts its 5th annual conference from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, 2023. Attendees will participate in four immersive days of dealmaking, keynotes, masterclasses, panels, recruiting and networking at Columbia University.

Diversity in Commercial Real Estate Conference attendees participating in an engaging mainstage industry session. Photo by Devon Watson.
Adeola Adejobi is the CEO and Founder of Diversity in Commercial Real Estate and Avant-Garde Network. Photo by Jamel Charles.
Adeola Adejobi, founder and CEO of DCRE, powered by Avant-Garde Network, is pleased to welcome the ongoing influx of partner sponsors, record-breaking in number and stature, including Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, PGIM Real Estate, Goldman Sachs, Marcus & Millichap, Greystone, NYU, Cushman & Wakefield, Community Preservation Corporation, KeyBank, NAI Global, CREA, Genworth, TruFund, Columbia University's Paul Milstein Center for Real Estate and more.

"This conference is about empowering diverse emerging developers and advancing recruitment, retention and impact," says Adejobi. "For the past five years, DCRE has built a powerful network on a national level that is changing the landscape in the commercial real estate industry. Our conference fosters partnerships, inspires deals, propels projects, and helps professionals access capital and career opportunities. As our reach continually grows each year, so does our impact as we yield significantly improved results."

Key industry leaders participating in this year's conference include: Dawanna Williams, Dabar Development Partners; Dr. Gina Merritt, Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, LLCLionel Lynch, JPMorgan ChaseJames Simmons, Ashland Capital Partners; Stacy Milam, Marcus & Millichap; Gina Nisbeth, 9th and Clinton and Open Access; Jillian Joseph, NuveenOla Oyinsan Hixon, PGIM Real Estate, Bakari A. Adams, Starwood Capital Group; Tiara Henderson, Wells Fargo; Karim Hutson, Genesis Companies; Marea Parker, Genworth; Congresswoman Joyce Beatty;

Register at http://diversitycrec.com. Sponsors and recruiters may contact [email protected] to learn more. Follow DCRE on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT DIVERSITY IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE:
Diversity in Commercial Real Estate (DCRE) hosts the leading and largest conference in the U.S. that focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion in CRE. The national DCRE community includes 4,000+ professionals, entrepreneurs and developers. Annually, DCRE facilitates masterclasses, training, workshops, networking, real estate tours and career opportunities supported by corporate partners committed to closing racial equity gaps in commercial real estate.

ABOUT AVANT-GARDE NETWORK (AGN):
Avant-Garde Network is a leading social enterprise company focused on creating Black executives and entrepreneurs. AGN provides top insights on business opportunities, emerging business developments and connects the 25,000+ network to industry leaders and career opportunities.

