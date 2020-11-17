Nation's Largest Black-Owned Mortgage Company Rapidly Expands to Create More Black Homeowners

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY Home Loans , the nation's largest Black-owned mortgage firm, is pleased to announce its expansion into South Carolina with the opening of three new branches in Columbia, Florence and Greenville. Unwavering in its commitment to the Black community, the opening of these new locations is testament to the company's progress in its goal of being positioned in states where the Black population is 25% or higher. With Black homeownership at an all-time low of 46% (according to the U.S. Census Bureau), every new branch opening demonstrates Legacy's footprint in its greater mission of helping Black families leave a legacy by building sustainable wealth through homeownership.

Ben Slayton, CEO & President LEGACY Home Loans Todd Simon, Regional Manager - LEGACY Home Loans, South Carolina

Joining LEGACY Home Loans as the Regional Manager of the firm's three South Carolina locations is SC native, Todd Simon. Todd brings 17 years of experience working in the Banking-Finance industry, along with a love of South Carolina and advancing the community through homeownership and financial literacy education. "I am thrilled to be joining the family at LEGACY," said Todd Simon. "I look forward to assembling an innovative and hardworking team that is just as passionate as I am about serving the community and delivering high quality, competitive loan products."

"Todd is a proven leader with an unparalleled skill set and character to match and we are proud to have him onboard," explained Ben Slayton, President & CEO of LEGACY and the nation's first Black REALTOR®. "At LEGACY, what sets us apart from other mortgage companies is that we not only contribute to Black communities via donation, but we also reinvest our profits to open new offices in predominantly Black cities nationwide. This allows us to not only serve potential customers within these communities, but it enables us to hire, train and develop new talent from within. We're also proud to have an employee home purchase program to help our employees purchase their own homes as well."

In addition to hiring Todd Simon, Legacy has also invested in dynamic new leadership to spearhead its operations efforts nationwide. Jammie Jelks, MBA, is the company's new Vice President of Operations and a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council. Jelks has extensive mortgage banking experience and will oversee LEGACY's operational efforts which include everything from loan disclosures to funding for its 12 branches across the country. The company is also looking to hire Regional Managers, Branch Managers, Loan Officers, Underwriters, Processors and Closers nationwide.

To learn more about LEGACY Home Loans, its loan programs and/or job opportunities with the company, please visit https://myhomelegacy.com.

The nation's largest Black-owned mortgage Company, LEGACY Home Loans is on a mission to help the Black community build sustainable wealth through homeownership and leaving family legacies. Led by President & CEO Ben Slayton, a 54-year mortgage industry veteran who is also the first Black REALTOR® in America, LEGACY Home Loans aims to increase the number of Black homeowners in America by opening branch locations in every major U.S. city that has 25% or more African American population, with the average, home sales prices of $150,000 or higher and with the city's median family income of $50,000 or higher. To date, Slayton has strategically placed branch offices in Atlanta, GA; Tucker, GA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA; Sacramento, CA; and now Columbia, Florence and Greenville, SC. For more information about LEGACY Home Loans, please visit https://myhomelegacy.com or call Toll Free (855) 855 HOME 4663.

